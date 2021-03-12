EDMOND, Okla. — Setter Amanda Desch led Central Oklahoma past Missouri Southern 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-15) in MIAA volleyball action on Friday night.
Desch recorded a triple-double for the Bronchos with 10 kills, 32 assists and 20 digs.
Janelle Brehm and Sophie Mader logged double-doubles for the Lions.
Brehm had 11 kills and 13 digs while Mader finished with 25 assists and 10 digs. Kylah Carter added seven kills for the Lions, and Abbie Casper had 13 digs.
The Lions are back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Newman in Wichita.
