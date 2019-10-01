EDMOND, Okla. — Missouri Southern rallied from a two-set deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback as Central Oklahoma posted a 3-2 victory (25-18, 25-23, 26-28, 19-25, 15-11) in MIAA volleyball action Tuesday night at Hamilton Field House.
Four Lions posted double-doubles, led by Morgan Nash with 26 kills and 19 digs plus four blocks. Setter Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis had a career-high 57 assists and 15 digs, Janelle Brehm collected 16 kills and 20 digs, and Shaylon Sharp totaled 14 kills.
Brooklyn McCain led the defense with 31 digs for the Lions (8-7, 1-4 MIAA).
Courtney Lane had 20 kills for Central Oklahoma (11-4, 3-2), and Amanda Desch had four of her 11 kills in the fifth set. She also had 25 assists and 26 digs, and Dominique Lipari, who leads NCAA Division II in digs, had 33 digs.
The Lions erased a 14-7 deficit in the third set to extend the match, and they rode an early surge in the fourth set to force the final set.
“It was a hard-fought match, and we were fortunate to come out on top,” UCO coach Edgar Miraku said in a release. “Give credit to Missouri Southern for coming back like they did. Fortunately we made some plays in the fifth set and got the win.”
The Lions return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Western.
