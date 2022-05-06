EDMUND, Okla. — Fresh off a heartbreaking loss to third-seeded Rogers State on Thursday, Missouri Southern's softball team saw its season end just one day later.
The sixth-seeded Lions suffered a 11-3 loss to second-seeded Central Oklahoma in the loser's bracket of the MIAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at UCO's Gerry Pinkston Stadium.
MSSU finished the season with a 26-25 overall record. The Lions graduate only two seniors in Tori Frazier and Kristen Wade.
The Bronchos struck first in the ballgame with four runs in the opening two frames. Shayla Harper got UCO on the board by coming across on a throwing error, while Tarin Dubler doubled the lead by scoring on a passed ball.
Jacee Minter capped the three-run first by coming across on another MSSU throwing miscue. Then in the top of the second, Minter collected an RBI fielder's choice to account for the Bronchos early scoring.
The Lions trimmed the deficit to three runs in the bottom half as Abby DeSanto singled up the middle for an RBI. But UCO's Minter broke open the game with a three-run homer to center field in the fourth as the Bronchos advantage swelled to 7-1.
Brighton Gilbert collected an RBI single to pad UCO's lead to seven runs in the fifth. MSSU did not go down without a fight as the Lions cut the deficit to 8-3 following a run-scoring fielder's choice from Adrianna Young and RBI triple from Yazmin Vargas in the bottom half of the fifth.
However, the Bronchos plated three runs across in the seventh. Dubler added another RBI one-bagger, while Minter launched her second home run of the game to center for a two-run shot.
One of the top power bats in the MIAA, Minter finished 3 for 6 with six RBI on the day to pace the fifth-ranked team in the country. Harper added three hits and two runs scored, while Dubler and Terin Ritz amassed two hits apiece.
Kylee Lynch, improving to 24-2 on the season, allowed three runs on five hits in a complete-game effort for UCO.
Vargas, DeSanto, Frazier, Josie Tofpi and Ashlynn Williams accounted for MSSU's hits. Kara Amos finished her sophomore campaign with an 11-12 record after surrendering six runs (four earned) on 10 hits through 3 2/3 innings of work.
Bailey Lacy came out of the bullpen and provided 2 2/3 innings in relief. Lacy allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits, while Avery Tallman recorded the final two outs in the seventh for the Lions.
After getting knocked off by seventh-seeded Nebraska-Kearney 4-3 in the opening round, UCO plays the winner of fifth-seeded Northeastern State or eighth-seeded Emporia State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation bracket.
