A strong finish to the third quarter pulled Missouri Southern within two points.
But the Lions couldn’t continue that flow to start the fourth stanza, and Central Oklahoma pulled away for a 66-51 victory Thursday night in MIAA women’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (3-10, 0-5 MIAA) were down 30-26 at halftime and 38-28 three minutes into the second half. They trailed by nine before a three-point play by Destiny Cozart, two free throws by Amber Buch and Zoe Campbell’s 15-footer just before the buzzer sliced the deficit to 44-42 entering the final quarter.
But in the first minute of the final stanza, the Bronchos (11-3, 5-1) scored on layups by Micayla Haynes and Jaci Littell and two free throws by Shatoya Bryson to open a 50-42 lead. The last four points came after Missouri Southern turnovers.
“Of course it’s their ball at the start of the quarter – it seemed like it was their ball every quarter,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “They come out and get a bucket – that happens. The big thing that hurt us is we turned it over twice in a row and they get buckets and go on a quick 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter, and it’s an uphill challenge from there.”
Later in the quarter, the Lions suffered through a 4 1/2 minute scoreless drought as UCO expanded its lead to 58-45. MSSU did not score on nine possessions, turning the ball over on six of them.
“We do that a lot, get down and come back,” Lions senior guard Destiny Cozart said. “We have to learn to get over the hump and capitalize.”
“UCO is a good team,” Ressel said. “They are coming from behind, tipping the ball. They were grabbing at the ball. It’s hard to simulate that when you don’t do it yourself. It sped us up in our offense and we got in too big of a hurry and weren’t strong with the ball. When you turn the ball over against a good team that loves to get in transition, it’s hard to deal with.
“Like I told the kids in the locker room, the score ended up 15 but it wasn’t a 15-point ball game. To me it was about a six-point game. Because of the way we played the last two minutes, they got buckets. I’m not disappointed with the effort our kids gave. We have to find a way to take care of the basketball better.”
Cozart led the Lions with 17 points, going 4-of-12 from the 3-point arc and 6-of-16 overall from the field.
“I was just in rhythm,” Cozart said. “I like getting hot. Got a little cold in the second half, but I appreciate the confidence my teammates have in me.”
Campbell added 10 points for the Lions, and her two blocked shots gave her 42 for the season, tying the school record set by Brianna Volmer in the 2005-06 season.
Center Kelsey Johnson led Central Oklahoma with 16 points, and Littell and Haynes added 12 and 11, respectively.
In a change from recent games, the Lions got off to a fast start as Cozart hit two treys sandwiched around one by Layne Skiles for a 9-2 lead after 3 1/2 minutes.
“It felt good coming out with energy. It really did,” Cozart said. “You could tell the team was in it to win it. The first half we hung in there. We gave the effort we need to give the whole 40 minutes.”
The Lions have another home game at 1:30 Saturday afternoon against Newman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.