In a shootout on Robert Corn Court, Central Oklahoma and Missouri Southern matched basket for basket during the first five minutes.
Then the Bronchos moved into the lead with 10 unanswered points and made their free throws down the stretch to earn a 109-101 victory over the fourth-seeded Lions in an MIAA Postseason Tournament game Wednesday night at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Bronchos (13-10), after beating the Lions for the second time in four days, advance to the semifinals in Maryville and will play top-seeded Northwest Missouri at 5 p.m. Friday.
Last Saturday UCO rallied to beat the Lions 105-101 in overtime and used a quick burst midway through the second half to erase an 11-point deficit.
In the rematch the spree came much earlier.
The Bronchos made five of their first six shots — the first three were 3s — and the Lions hit six of seven attempts as UCO held a 14-13 lead.
But during the next 69 seconds, UCO’s Cam Givens made a layup, Jaden Wells hit a baseline jumper, Givens connected on a 3 from the left wing and Davon Richardson made a layup for a 24-13 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.
“We were playing from behind the whole game, and it’s tough playing like that,” Lions senior center Cam Martin said. “We came out in that first 10 minutes ... they scored whenever they wanted. I don’t know how many shots they missed but it wasn’t many at all.
“We came out with no energy. It was the complete opposite of the last time we played them when we came out hot. They smacked us in the mouth in the first 10 minutes, and we never could come back.”
“They stared out really hot,” MSSU senior forward RJ Smith said. “It’s tough when you get down in a hole like that, it’s hard trying to play catch up. We just couldn’t get enough stops in the end.”
The Lions (13-10) caught UCO one time as Stan Scott made a free throw, Lawson Jenkins nailed a trey and Christian Bundy’s tipin tied the game at 36-36 with 4:41 left in the half. The six-point run matched the Lions’ longest stretch of unanswered points in the game.
“We couldn’t put a run together,” MSSU coach Jeff Boschee said. “Score, get a stop, score, get a stop ... they would come down on the offensive end and get whatever they wanted. We had been playing great defense up until the last two games. Give UCO credit. They are a good basketball team. It’s disappointing we didn’t come out with the energy.”
Once again UCO broke away with two baskets from both Shemar Smith and Wells for a 44-36 lead, and the Lions never caught up.
Missouri Southern got within striking distance in the second half, but every time the Bronchos answered.
“Every time we’d get within five, six or seven points, they would hit a big shot,” Martin said. “We just couldn’t get enough stops to (overcome) the deficit that we had.”
“When we kind of got some momentum to feel like we were going to take the lead, they punched us right back in the mouth with a 3 or some type of layup or jump shot,” Smith said. “When a team does that, it was real tough.”
“They were hungrier than us,” Boschee said. “It was pretty evident the way we played. I think we exhausted about everything we could do defensively as far as ball-screen coverage, zone, man. We talked before the game about getting through ball screens. We weren’t willing to be tough enough to get through. (Callen) Haydon was getting downhill any time he wanted to. They were getting in the paint any time they wanted to. Just no energy ... just strange. It’s on the line and you try to continue to play another day. They were just hungrier and more aggressive than us ... and got every loose ball. We may have gotten one.”
Martin tallied 31 points — matching his jersey number — to lead the Lions. He was 12-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-7 at the line, and if this was his final game, he finishes with 2,040 points — exactly 100 behind Lion career leader Greg Garton.
Scott collected 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Smith finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Lawson Jenkins and Winston Dessesow added 11 points apiece.
Givens sank 9-of-11 field goals while scoring 24 points to lead six Bronchos in double figures. Haydon was next with 21, followed by Wells with 20, Richardson with 15 and Isaiah Wade and Shemar Smith with 10 apiece.
The Bronchos finished at 57% (35-of-62) to the Lions’ 55% (36-of-66). UCO held a big advantage at the foul line, converting 29-of-35 charities — 13-of-16 in the final 1:19 when the Lions were fouling to stop the clock. MSSU was 19 of 25 at the foul line.
