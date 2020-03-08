KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It wasn’t pretty by any means.
But No. 22 Missouri Southern regained its composure in the second half and rallied to beat No. 15 Rogers State 76-70 Saturday night in a men’s semifinal in the MIAA Postseason Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The Lions (23-7) advance to today’s 3:15 p.m. championship game against No. 1 Northwest Missouri. The Bearcats (30-1), seeking their fifth consecutive postseason tourney title, defeated fourth-seeded Missouri Western in the first semifinal.
It’s the seventh time the Lions have reached the postseason tournament final. They split their first six contests, winning in 1993 at Washburn, 2000 at home and 2014 at Municipal Auditorium. Their losses came in 2005, 2011 and 2015, all in Municipal.
The game was muddied by 40 fouls – 27 against the Hillcats who aggressively guard Lions center Cam Martin down low.
“I’m used to that every night,” Martin said. “It was about the same.”
There were also three technicals – one each in the first half against Martin and his backup Ted Brown, who was ejected after receiving a Flagrant 2 technical, and one against Rogers State coach Justin Barkley with 3:03 left. Elyjah Clark hit both free throws then for a 65-59 lead.
“Just a battle, an ugly, ugly basketball game,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “A lot of reviews and stupidity on our part. I thought we lost our cool in the first half, and that led to some dumb mistakes, not running plays right.
“At halftime, I thought we stayed the course and calmed down a little bit. Give a lot of credit to (Clark). I thought Christian Bundy was really good (four points, two rebounds, one blocked shot) in place of Cam. Winston came in and gave us a huge lift off the bench. I couldn’t be more proud of those two guys. It was a very good team we played tonight. We were fortunate to come away with a win.”
Clark tallied 14 of his 24 points in the second half, and he led snagged eight rebounds. Clark’s two free throws followed by a Kinzer Lambert 3-pointer put the Lions ahead to stay 56-51 with 8:20 left.
“Just not letting the refs affect how we play,” Clark said. “Just stay together. We’re a veteran team. We’ve been in situations like that. That helped us to be able to keep our cool in the second half. That was the turning point of the second half.”
Freshman guard Winston Dessessow provided a spark with a career-high 16 points, all in the final 16 minutes.
“I truly believe this,” Boschee said, “and no disrespect to the other freshmen in the league, if we didn’t have six seniors and four guards who were all seniors, I believe he would have been up there close to freshman of the year.”
Lambert notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Martin scored 12 and had eight rebounds while being limited to 21 minutes by foul trouble.
Guard Tavian Davis topped Rogers State (24-6) with 19 points, followed by Jett Sternberger with 13, Darraja Parnell with 11 and Marques Sumner with 10.
The Lions shot 41 percent from the field and dominated the rebounding 48-33. Rogers State shot 37 percent after making 63 percent in its 105-93 victory at Missouri Southern on Feb. 1.
