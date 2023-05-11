After scattered showers in the Joplin area the past few days, the Lions were able to scatter some hits and make key defensive plays on their way to a 3-2 win on Thursday afternoon in Game 1 of the Central Region tournament at Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
Emily Perry led off the bottom of the seventh with a ground ball through the infield and into center field for a single. Ashlynn Williams laid down a bunt that had backspin and stopped right in front of the plate. A little hesitation from the catcher allowed her to reach safely. The next two batters chalked up outs, but Grace Parrott was able to move the baserunners up with a ground ball to the right side.
Then, Adrianna Young hit a slow chopping grounder to third baseman Elle Potts. The ball hopped over the mitt of Potts and then she kicked it and by the time she gathered it everyone had reached safely and pinch runner Sidnie Hurst had crossed the plate from third base for the win.
"Offensively, the thing that's probably going to get overlooked there is ... Grace was able to move those runners. If Grace doesn't move those runners to second and third, AD's (Adrianna Young) hit doesn't score someone," MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said.
Second-seeded Missouri Southern (41-13) didn't have an electric offensive day against the seventh seed University of Minnesota-Duluth (40-12). But it was able to provide some electricity with some of the defensive plays that were made to keep the the Bulldogs at bay.
"Defense wins championships and that's what happened today," Blackney said. "We were able to play some defense and scratch a run across."
The pitching of both teams held the offense in check to the tune of just 11 hits and two earned runs on zero walks. The offenses were so limited, the game could be summed up by just a few plays.
The Lions showed some grit in being able to grind out a win against lefty pitcher Lauren Dixon who made things difficult.
"Duluth's pitcher is phenomenal," Blackney said. "She is probably one of the best in the country. She's NSIC Pitcher of the Year and all the credit to her."
In the top of the third, UMD's Dea Deleon reached base safely after a bunt to MSSU's Parrott at third base. A wide throw from Parrott allowed Deleon to cruise into second. The very next batter, Kiana Bender, singled into center field.
Yazmin Vargas threw a rope in to the infield that one-hopped into the mitt of Williams and cut Deleon down at the plate to keep it a scoreless tie.
"We're one hell of a defense I feel like," Vargas said of the team. "Our pitching staff is great. We trust each other so much."
The Bulldogs did score a run later that inning, but without the throw and catch from Vargas and Williams they would have been up 2-0 after the third inning.
The bottom of the third had another play that made a difference in this one. With runners on first and third, Young tried to steal second base. UMD's Sidney Zavoral jumped up from the catcher's position and fired the throw down to second. It was too high and Parrott strolled home to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lions were flashing the leather again in the top of the fourth with two outs and a runner on second base. The Bulldogs' Nicole Schmitt hit a ground ball straight over the second base bag that MSSU's Josie Tofpi had to range a long ways to her left to snag on the run and then set her feet and fire a perfect throw to first to record the out.
In the home half of the same inning, the Lions had another ball bounce their way. With two outs and the game tied at one apiece, Perry dug into the right-handed batter's box.
Perry struck a ball deep into center field that Kat Burkhardt leaped up and appeared to have in her glove, for a moment. Burkhardt crashed into the fence and the ball came out and went over the fence for a solo home run to put MSSU up 2-1.
UMD's Bender hit a long home run in the top of the fifth that was a no-doubter off the bat to tie the game again.
The Lions used three pitchers in the contest. Avery Tallman started and went 2 2/3 innings until UMD scored it's first run. Bailey Lacy came in for her and recorded four outs before giving up the solo homer to Bender. Kara Amos pitched the last two innings and didn't allow a single baserunner.
"That's our strength," Blackney said. "We have a pitching staff, we don't just have one ace or one horse in the circle. "They're all, in their own right, an ace. That's why it's special. They complement each other."
Amos got a little help in the top of the seventh.
Schmitt connected with a pitch and sent a scorching line drive toward the center field fence. It was sure to be a double until Vargas jumped up and snared it out of the air for the second out of the inning. Amos struck out Kelly Swank to send the game into the bottom of the seventh.
"I was just trusting my preparation there," Vargas said. "We work on those kind of balls every day in practice. So, I feel like once I saw the jump and I knew I had to get up there because I'm not the tallest person."
MSSU was led by Perry on offense with a 2-for-3 day driving in one run on her home run. Williams, Katie Gray and Young had the team's other three hits.
UMD was carried by Bender's three hits in three at-bats. She scored twice and drove in one run. Burkhardt went 2 for 3 while Kendal Jenkins was 1 for 3 for all six Bulldog hits.
MSSU will meet Southern Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Friday for a spot in the championship game. The Lions are a combined 1-0 against the Muleriders. They beat them 6-2 back in February at the MIAA/GAC Crossover tournament.
"Honestly, it's a dream come true," Vargas said of the position the team is in. "You dream of this stuff when you're a little girl."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.