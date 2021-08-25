Loaded with experience, Monett anticipates higher numbers from an offense that averaged 12 points and 255 yards per game last season.
“We return a lot of experience at running back, starting with Ethan Umfleet,” coach Derrek Uhl said. “Ethan has started since he was a freshman, and I am excited to see him have a big senior year. He was injured most of last season, but in the games he played he rushed over 100 yards in each of them. He’s a very talented athlete that has great size, speed, can play multiple positions and makes plays. Very explosive as a runner and runs with great vision.”
Harrison Merriman, who Uhl called “one of the most physical lineman in the state,” will lead the way on the offensive line after earning all-state honors as a junior. Alex Misener and Hunter Laning will also be back in the trenches along with Jordan Thompson and Isaac Ticknor, who cut their varsity teeth last season.
Daven Madrid is set for his second year as starting quarterback, and Corbin McCully and Konnor Poynter saw action at running back last season.
“Daven has a strong arm and runs the ball hard,” Uhl said. “He improved each game and will be a good leader this year. Both Corbin and Konnor are very good blockers and have good speed.”
The Cubs’ defense also features a lot of veteran leadership with Diego Baidon, Jake Hoyt, Poynter, Madrid, McCully and Umfleet returning at linebacker and in the secondary.
“We will be fast on defense with a lot of experience back in our linebacker crew,” Uhl said. “Harrison will be a physical presence again this year (at defensive tackle). He was a state champion wrestler that will be a leader for us this season. He had over 100 flat backs as a junior. When I look at our defense last season, I really like the experience and the fact that we have a lot of speed up front and in the back.”
Other top returnees for Monett include athletes Marcus Young and Josh Harvey as well as kicker Erik Chavez and running back Rhyn Withnell. Battling for varsity playing time are 22 prospects that Uhl will look to fill the rest of the gaps this fall.
“We will need to find our identity on both sides of the ball,” Uhl said. “We have hired a new defensive coordinator (Garrison Earnest), who will bring great energy and put our guys in the right situations to be successful. We have coached together since 2014 and I am excited for his new role. On offense, we will run the Flexbone again this year and be a year more experienced at the skill positions.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Hollister
Sept. 3 — at Aurora
Sept. 10 — East Newton
Sept. 17 — at McDonald County
Sept. 24 — Nevada
Oct. 1 — at Cassville
Oct. 8 — Lamar{
Oct. 15 — Springfield Catholic
Oct. 22 — at Seneca
2020 RESULTSMonett 20, Hollister 13
Aurora 22, Monett 7
Monett 21, East Newton 20, OT
McDonald County 13, Monett 7
Nevada 20, Monett 7
Cassville 50, Monett 0
Springfield Catholic 21, Monett 6
Monett 27, Seneca 6
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Carl Junction 45, Monett 9
