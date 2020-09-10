The Carthage football team’s last loss in Central Ozark Conference play came last season in a 32-7 late-September game against Webb City.
Since then, the Tigers have reeled off six straight conference wins and 11 consecutive wins overall. They now own the longest win streak in COC play after Joplin saw its 16-game conference win streak snapped in a 35-34 setback at Nixa last Friday.
“I think you have to credit the success we’ve had to the quality of kids we’ve had come through our program in recent years,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “Our program is in a good spot right now with a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure. But our kids are coming through with great attitudes and work ethic, and hopefully we’ll be able to keep that rolling.”
The Tigers (2-0) put their win streak on the line tonight when they host Neosho (0-2) at 7 at David Haffner Stadium.
The Wildcats come into tonight’s tilt seeking their first win, as well as their first points, of the campaign. Neosho suffered 21-0 and 45-0 losses to Republic and Webb City, respectively, in the first two weeks the season.
“Our kids have kept a good attitude, but at the same time, they understand that we have to get better,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “You know, we’re young and undersized in some places, but we have kids that play hard and are working hard to get better. … We’ve done some things to really hurt ourselves in the first two weeks, but we’ve also seen some glimmers of good things that are coming.”
The youthful Wildcats have already been tasked with overcoming some adversity in the early season after losing starting quarterback Evan Haskins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1. Logan Whetzell took over the starting role last week against Webb City and threw for 39 yards.
“Logan did some good things, but it’s a tough out to go up against a team like Webb City in your first start at quarterback,” Miller said. “There are a lot of things he can put in his memory bank to build on. His confidence will only go up with more starts under his belt, and we think he can be a really good player for us.”
Carthage is 8-0 against Neosho since 2010 — two meetings coming in district playoffs — and earned a 55-0 triumph over the Wildcats in last year’s regular-season meeting.
“I don’t know if there’s another team that’s played a tougher schedule than we have so far,” Miller said. “This week obviously doesn’t get any easier with us playing the defending Class 5 champions. But if we can come out of this stretch relatively healthy and learn from it, it’s just going to make us better.”
The Tigers averaged 429.5 yards per game through the first two weeks of the season despite being plagued by nine turnovers. They claimed a 35-14 win over Ozark in Week 1 and a 21-20 win last week at Carl Junction.
Carthage scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to complete its comeback win over the Bulldogs.
“We’ve had some self-inflicted wounds, but looking back on it, there hasn’t been a point where our kids gave up and stopped trying,” Guidie said. “We obviously have several things to clean up when it comes to turnovers, penalties and some other mental mistakes. But at the same time, there’s been a lot of good that we can build off of both offensively and defensively.”
Sophomore running back Luke Gall leads Carthage in rushing with 333 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries, while senior quarterback Patrick Carlton has rushed for 182 yards and one touchdown on 39 carries.
Carlton has also completed 16 of 26 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown. Senior Silas Templeman has been Carlton’s favorite target with five catches for 114 yards.
Defensively, Carthage hasn't allowed a score in the second half through the first two weeks.
