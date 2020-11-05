The Carthage football team’s attempt at a title defense officially begins.
The defending Class 5 state champion Tigers open their 2020 playoffs campaign at 7 tonight when they play host to Branson in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal at David Haffner Stadium.
Top-seeded Carthage (8-0) received a bye in the first round of the district playoffs last week, while 5-seed Branson punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 34-13 win over 4-seed Republic (3-7). The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the district championship next week to play either 2-seed Webb City (8-1) or 3-seed Ozark (6-4).
“Coming off the bye week, we’re as healthy as we’ve been basically all season,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “We were banged up at the end of the regular season, coming off that (35-12) win over Nixa. But we got those kids back, and I think we’re all pretty excited to get going. It’s felt like a long two weeks of just waiting to play.”
Carthage, riding a 17-game win streak that dates back to October of 2019, is seeking a second victory over the Pirates (4-6) after picking up a 33-10 triumph in late September. The Tigers scored three unanswered touchdowns to pull away in the second half despite having 15 quarantined players return to practice one day prior.
Carthage has strung together 12 straight wins over Branson since 2010, including a 48-10 victory in the first round of last season’s district playoffs.
“This is a team we’ve seen a lot in recent years, and the biggest takeaway from seeing them earlier in the season is that they’re a really good football team,” Guidie said. “They have a very veteran offensive line, really good talent at quarterback and their skill positions, and a very aggressive defense that blitzes and does more stunts than anybody else we’ve seen.”
Branson, scoring 24.3 points per game, is led offensively by junior quarterback Tristan Pierce, who has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,359 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior running back Cristian Berumen leads the team in rushing with 768 yards and 11 touchdowns on 138 attempts, while senior wide receiver Brady Blackwell has caught 51 passes for 775 yards and eight touchdowns.
In its setback to Carthage earlier in the year, Branson scored twice in the first half — a field goal and a short touchdown run — before being shut out on its four drives in the second half.
Similar to Carthage’s season-long offensive trend, the Tigers gashed Branson in the run game with 306 yards and four touchdowns. Guidie credited the team’s success in the ground game to its ability to communicate and dominate the battle in the trenches.
“I felt like our offensive line did great with just one day of practice, and hopefully that gives our guys a lot of confidence,” Guidie said. “But like I’ve been telling them all week, Branson won’t do the same exact things that they did the first time around. They’ll be giving us a few different looks, and we’ll have to be ready for just about anything.”
Carthage is averaging 39 points per game and is led offensively by senior quarterback Patrick Carlton and sophomore running back Luke Gall, who have combined for 1,921 yards and 35 touchdowns in the run game.
Carlton has also completed 54-of-75 passes for 819 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite target has been sophomore wide receiver Hudson Moore, who has 22 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tigers have won six consecutive district titles since 2014.
