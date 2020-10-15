One week at a time.
Carthage coach Jon Guidie said that’s been his team’s focus throughout the season, and it remains true for the Central Ozark Conference-leading Tigers (6-0, 6-0 COC) in Week 8 as they ready for tonight’s 7 o’clock clash at Republic (2-5).
Tonight’s game comes one week ahead of Carthage’s pivotal regular-season finale with Nixa, which is second in the conference standings with a 6-1 record.
“To be honest, we haven’t really talked about next week,” Guidie said. “This is the same approach we’ve taken every single week for many years: Just worry about what’s going on and things we can control. I think it’s paid off. We had a really good week of practice and kids were really dialed in.”
A 15-game winning streak that dates back to last October will be on the line for Carthage as it takes on a Republic team that’s showed improvement on both sides of the ball from last season.
Republic rides a five-game losing streak since a 2-0 start to the season, but two of those losses — a Week 6 setback to Ozark and Week 7 setback to Carl Junction — were determined by one touchdown.
“They’re doing some really good things offensively like they always have,” Guidie said of Republic, which is averaging nearly 21 points per game. “They’ve always been able to score points.”
Republic managed to hang 34 points on Carthage last year in a 20-point loss at David Haffner Stadium. For reference, Carthage surrendered 17 points to Fort Zumwalt North last year in the state semifinals and 21 points to Jackson in a state championship game that required overtime.
“They’ve shown they can score against everybody this year, too,” Guidie said. “They’re going to be a big challenge for us.”
However, the improvements for Republic that have caught Guidie’s attention the most have come on defense.
“The biggest thing I have noticed on film is how they’re playing defensively,” Guidie. “I think last year at this time, they were giving up around 40 points per game. And you can really tell they’ve made some strides on the defensive side and are doing some nice things.”
Republic has surrendered 28 points per game to its opponents and allowed just eight points combined in its first two weeks against Neosho and Willard.
Carthage has outscored its opponents 214-78 this season and holds a 41-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. In a 41-20 win over Joplin last week, Carthage scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final quarter to stymie a second-half comeback by the Eagles.
Most of Carthage’s offensive production has come in the run game. Senior quarterback Patrick Carlton has totaled 677 yards and 14 touchdowns on 114 carries, while sophomore running back Luke Gall has totaled 633 yards and nine touchdowns on 102 carries.
Carlton has also completed 72.7% of his passes for 658 yards and three touchdowns.
The Carthage offense hasn’t turned the ball over in its last two outings after suffering 11 turnovers in its first four games.
Defensively, Carthage has allowed just 20 points in the second half his season. Senior cornerback D.J. Witt and Gall, a linebacker, lead the team in tackles with 40 and 38, respectively, while sophomore defensive tackle Micah Lindsey leads the team in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (6).
Carthage is 11-0 against Republic since 2010 with 10 regular-season triumphs and one district playoff triumph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.