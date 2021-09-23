It’s been 698 days since the Carthage football team lost a regular-season game.
The streak continued last Friday as the Tigers (4-0) rolled to their most impressive win of the season thus far in a 42-14 triumph over Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City. It marked the program’s 16th consecutive win in conference play as well as its first win over the Cardinals since 2016.
Up next for Carthage, ranked second in Class 5 and tied with Class 6 No. 3 Joplin (4-0) for first place in the COC standings, is a road trip out east to take on the Branson Pirates (2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Branson is coming off a 58-28 win at Neosho. Also this season, the Pirates have picked up a 23-21 win over Ozark and suffered losses of 42-6 to Nixa and 33-7 to Carl Junction.
Branson is led by fifth-year head coach Anthony Hays as well as a senior class that went through all of middle school with just one loss.
The Pirates are averaging 23.3 points and 276 yards per game. Senior quarterback Tristian Pierce has completed 61% of his passes for 424 yards and a touchdown while senior running back David Hadaller has rushed for a team-high 422 yards and four touchdowns on 62 carries.
The Branson defense has allowed 31 points per game through the first four weeks. Junior linebacker Cade Grimm and senior linebacker Landon Atwood lead the team in tackles with 41 and 39, respectively.
Carthage heads into Friday night’s contest averaging 47.5 points per game while limiting its opponents to 10.5.
The Tigers have already rushed for more than 1,700 yards this season. Running back Luke Gall is up to 872 yards and 13 touchdowns on 66 carries, while quarterback Caden Kabance has 471 yards and eight touchdowns on 60 rushes.
Kabance has also completed 16 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. Braxdon Tate has hauled in a team-high seven receptions for 74 yards, and Brett Rockers has three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Carthage is limiting opponents to 222 yards per game. Gall, at linebacker, leads the team with 28 tackles, five sacks and nine tackles for loss. Zach Lansford has accounted for 21 tackles, while Sylas Browning and Davion King have tallied 20 tackles apiece. Micah Lindsey had chipped in 15 tackles as well as three sacks and seven tackles for loss.
The Tigers have a plus-2 turnover margin of the season after generating four takeaways from Webb City last week. Two of those takeaways — both fumble recoveries — helped Carthage build a 21-0 lead through the first 10 minutes of the game.
Carthage has generated eight takeaways in four games so far. Cale Patrick has a pair of interceptions, and Jay Davis has two fumble recoveries.
Carthage claimed a 33-10 win over Branson in last season’s meeting at David Haffner Stadium.
