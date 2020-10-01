The Carthage football team is headed east tonight to attempt something it hasn’t accomplished in a season for 10 years.
Carthage (4-0, 4-0 COC) — one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Central Ozark Conference,along with Nixa (5-0) — seeks its first 5-0 start to a campaign since 2010 as it readies for a 7 o’clock tilt at Willard.
“I guess I didn’t even realize it had been that long,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “We’ve obviously had some good teams and good seasons since then, but I think that just goes to show how tough this conference is. So hopefully we can take care of business tomorrow night, because that would be quite a deal.”
Carthage, the defending Class 5 state champion and top-ranked in this week’s Missouri Media poll, is also riding a 13-game win streak that dates back to Week 6 of last season.
The next test for Carthage is a Willard team that comes off a 32-20 upset of Joplin. Willard dominated the run game, accrued double the time of possession of the Eagles (2-3) and converted 10-of-16 third-down tries and 2-of-3 fourth-down tries en route to its first win of the season.
Carthage and Willard are familiar foes, having played 13 games against one another since 2010. Carthage has won 11 of those meetings, including the last eight.
“I feel like they’re the same animal they’ve always been,” Guidie said. “With Willard, despite their record, they’re going to come out and play you well and play hard. They have some big kids as always up front. They are very multiple in what they do offensively. … They definitely stretch your defense a little bit. You have to be really good with your personnel changes and groupings based on what they’re giving you.
“Defensively, they’re not a huge blitz team. They’re more of a base-look front, but you just don’t know what kind of front they’re going to give you. So you definitely have to be aware of that, and the offensive line has to be ready.”
In five games, Willard is averaging 14.4 points while allowing 32 points to its opponents. WHS opened the season with four straight losses against Carl Junction, Republic, Nixa and Ozark before beating Joplin last week.
Carthage opened its campaign with a 35-14 win over Ozark before beating Carl Junction 21-20 and Neosho 42-7. After being forced to cancel its Week 4 game against Webb City due to a mass quarantine, Carthage got 15 starters back the following Thursday and then downed Branson 33-10 just 24 hours later.
Carthage is averaging 32.8 points while limiting its opponents to 12.8 points. Sophomore running back Luke Gall and senior quarterback Patrick Carlton lead the team in rushing with 475 and 365 yards, respectively. Carlton is also 29-of-41 passing for 514 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Carthage defense has allowed just 17 second-half points on the season. Senior defensive back D.J. Witt leads the team in tackles with 32. Junior linebacker Zach Lansford has 24 tackles, while fellow linebacker Gall and sophomore defensive back Davion King have 21 tackles apiece.
