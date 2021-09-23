Week 5 marks the halfway point of the regular season for Joplin, and boy, did the Eagles make noise in the first half.
Joplin (4-0), which ranks as the No. 3 team in Class 6, hopes to continue that momentum as it welcomes Willard to town on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference matchup at Junge Field.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
“I’m pretty excited to this point with what we have been able to accomplish so far and the progress we have been able to make,” coach Curtis Jasper said. “Obviously, I’m not satisfied with where we are at. We have to continue to improve and continue to do the things that have gotten us to this point.”
Like most coaches, Jasper’s preseason expectations were high and they weren’t tempered with a number of his players who participated in spring sports.
“We had a good offseason, I thought, with our strength and conditioning and this year being able to have spring sports,” Jasper said. “Most of our guys are in spring sports. I thought that was a big plus for us. Our summer went well, but the big thing is we have to focus on the task at hand and not look ahead. We just have to focus on where we are at right now and what we are trying to accomplish.”
But the Eagles do boast an impressive resume so far. Joplin takes an unblemished record into Week 5 after notching wins of 41-40 over Webb City, 28-25 over Nixa, 42-7 over Ozark and 44-6 over Carl Junction.
The Eagles are averaging 38 points per game and 434 total yards of offense while the defense is limiting opponents to 19 points.
The majority of Joplin’s offensive production has come through the air, with senior quarterback Always Wright totaling 959 yards. He’s completed 76 of 104 passes for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Joplin features a deep receiving core with five players who have triple-digit receiving in Bruce Wilbert, Hudson Moore, Terrance Gibson, Landen Atherton and Jack Stanley. Drew VanGilder and Quin Renfro have totaled 481 combined yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The Eagles defense has been rock solid in recent weeks. Joplin had five tackles for a loss, two interceptions and a sack against Carl Junction.
And it all stems from a mighty defensive line leading the way. Brayden Thomas and Joe Jasper play on the edge while Gunner Price and Donovahn Watkins start at nose.
In addition, Blake Farmer (end) and Josh Lowe (tackle) rotate on the defensive line for the Eagles.
“Coach (Alan) Linden does a good job with them,” Jasper said. “They have fun. They prepare really well and work really hard. All four of those guys that are starters played last year. The two guys that rotate in are guys that developed well last year at the lower level and got in a little bit on special teams, so they have a little bit of experience.
“The combination of having those guys to rotate in to keep fresh and the experience, the preparation is what makes that group really good.”
As for Willard, the Tigers are under new leadership with new coach Frank Tristan. He was hired in April after a stint at Division II Western New Mexico University.
“Willard has a different offensive philosophy,” Jasper said. “They went from a ground-and pound team to a spread. There will be some similarities from what we saw last week with CJ. They want to spread out the defense horizontally and vertically, try to get their play makers out in space.
“Defensively, they are based out of a 3-4. They will bring some pressure, but they want to bring that pressure from different areas. They are primarily zone coverage, but we will see a little man down inside the red zone.”
The Eagles’ focus will remain the same.
“Just continue to execute,” Jasper said. “We have been emphasizing to take the ball away. We have (forced) two turnovers (on defense) each of the last two games, so we want to continue that and be the most physical team up front. If we do those things, we’ll be alright.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.