The two longest winning streaks in junior college football are on the line tonight when No. 1-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast and No. 2 Lackawanna (Pa.) collide in the NJCAA championship game tonight at Pittsburg State.
Kickoff is at 5 at Carnie Smith Stadium, which is the site of the national championship game for the second straight year.
Mississippi Gulf Coast is 11-0 this season and has won its last 15 games. The Bulldogs trimmed No. 4 Northwest Mississippi 22-19 on Nov. 9 to earn the 16th state championship in program history.
Lackawanna has the nation's longest winning streak at 22 games, including an 11-0 mark this season after beating Georgia Military 37-30 to secure its championship game berth. Georgia Military went 8-3 this season, including a 26-0 home victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Sept. 7.
Both teams have four victories over teams who were ranked in the top-20 final regular-season poll. Mississippi Gulf Coast won those games by an average of 10.8 points, and Lackawanna won by 9.5 points.
"The NJCAA got two of the top teams in the country who have been battle-tested," Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said in a release. "There are a lot of good teams, but we're the only ones who have not lost a game, and I think that makes both of us deserving of this.
"These two teams have separated ourselves over the course of the season to get where we're at. Give credit to them and also credit to us. I' just honored this has a true national championship feel to it because of what both teams have accomplished this year."
Gulf Coast is seeking to become the sixth school to win four NJCAA football championships. The Bulldogs won titles in 1971 and 1984 and were co-champions in 2007.
Wright also has the chance to join elite company. He was head coach on Northwest Mississippi's 2015 championship team, and he could become the second coach to win titles with two schools. Dick Foster won titles at Fort Scott in 1970 and Coffeyville in 1983.
The Falcons' 22-game winning streak, which began in 2017, includes a victory in last season's El Toro Bowl in Yuma, Arizona. Tonight is their first appearance in a national championship game.
"This is the final step for a program that has worked so hard for so long," said coach Mark Duda, who has been with Lackawanna since the program's inception in 1993. "Our program has consistently gotten better over the last 27 years. Slowly but surely we've gained credibility."
Duda's 187 career victories are the most among active junior college coaches and ranks sixth all-time.
Duda was named Northeast Football Conference coach of the year, and defensive back Ji'Ayir Brown is the league's defensive player of the year. Brown, who will play at Penn State next season, missed the final two games of the regular season because of injury.
Other first team all-leaguers for the Falcons are wide receiver Norval black, tight end Sameer Parks, offensive linemen Tre Dorsey and Scott Houseman, defensive lineman James Sackie, defensive end Greg Rose, linebacker KeShaun Moore, defensive back DeJahn Warren, kicker Cameron Ceccotti, punter Luke Payne and return specialist Delvin Palmer. Quarterback Matt Cavallaro made the second team.
Gulf Coast swept the top individual honors on the all-MACJC South Division team as quarterback Chance Lovertich was the most valuable offensive back, defensive back Jackie Matthew was the defensive MVP and Wright was coach of the year.
Other Falcons on the first team are linebacker Navonteque Strong, wide receiver Marquise Bridges and offensive linemen Cole Freeman and Maljon Joor.
Lackawanna leads the NJCAA in scoring defense (11.2 points per game) and is second in scoring offense (45.5). The Falcons allow 74.2 rushing yards and 218 total yards, and they have 44 takeaways — 28 interceptions and 16 fumble recoveries. Offensively they average 178 yards on the ground and 164 through the air.
Gulf Coast scores 33.9 points and allows 12.3. The Bulldogs's balanced attack averages 460 yards — 211 rushing and 249 passing — and their defense has yielded 65.3 rushing yards and 195 total yards.
