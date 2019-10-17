It's a Southwest Conference showdown tonight at 7 in the Southwest Conference when Pierce City visits Miller.
The Class 1 No. 2-ranked Eagles and No. 8 Cardinals are 7-0 for the season and 5-0 in league play. The teams had contrasting games a week ago as Pierce City breezed past St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 43-0 while Miller slipped past Lockwood 34-28 in overtime.
Pierce City has not allowed a point since August – a span of six games. The Eagles defeated Lockwood 27-14 in the season opener on Aug. 30, and they have won their last six games by an average of 44.7 points.
Trenton Kluck leads the Pierce City defense with 46 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss. Wyatt Perry also has 15 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, two more than Cody Hyde. Perry, Dominick Smith, Chanse Ford, Hyde and Seth Fisher all have at least 30 tackles.
Ford leads the rushing attack at almost 10 yards per carry – 75 for 725 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Colton O’Hara has 526 yards rushing and has completed 43-of-71 passes for 68 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. Kluck has caught 11 passes for 193 yards and two scores.
Miller quarterback Presten Richardson has directed the Cardinals to 45.1 points per game. Miller has allowed 13.6 points per contest.
BIG 8 EAST
Class 3 No. 4 and undefeated Mount Vernon plays host to Springfield Catholic tonight with a chance to secure the Big 8 Conference East Division crown.
The Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Big 8 East) and Fighting Irish (5-2. 4-1) shared last year’s inaugural division title. Mount Vernon defeated the Irish in both the regular season and playoffs last year.
Last week Mount Vernon built a 21-0 halftime lead and held on to win at Seneca 21-12 while Springfield Catholic downed Rogersville 33-14. The Irish lost to Reeds Spring 28-15 and Cassville 49-21 in a non-division game.
WEMO 8-MAN
Liberal (5-2, 1-2 Western Missouri Conference) extended its winning streak to five games with last week's 32-22 victory over Northwest (Hughesville).
After scoring a total of 56 points in losses to Drexel and Osceola the first two weeks of the season, the Bulldogs have averaged 55.2 points during their winning streak.
They face an offensive juggernaut tonight with a league game at Appleton City. The Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0), who like Liberal changed to 8-man football this season, has already clinched the league title. Appleton City has had one close game — 50-40 over Drexel in Week 2 — and have outscored their opponents by an 70-32. The last two weeks the Bulldogs have won 90-62 over Pleasanton (Kan.) and 84-36 over Norborne.
KANSAS
With two weeks left, several teams around Southeast Kansas need to win tonight to set up winner-take-all games in the final week.
Columbus and Frontenac are the last two unbeaten teams in Class 3A District 1, and they collide next Friday in Frontenac. But first things first, the Titans play host to Galena and Frontenac entertains Baxter Springs tonight.
There's also a possible unbeaten matchup in one week between Southeast and Humboldt in 2A-District 1. But tonight Southeast faces a much-improved Riverton team (3-3) while Humboldt plays Northeast.
Labette County and Chanute are unbeaten in Southeast Kansas League play, and the Grizzlies hold a half-game lead. Labette County has a nonconference game – and long journey – tonight at Ulysses while Chanute has a home league game against Coffeyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.