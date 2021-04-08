CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hailey Merwin recorded a hat track, and Constance Graham dished out three assists as Carl Junction decked Fair Grove 6-0 on Thursday in girls soccer action, raising the Bulldogs' record to 6-0.
Merwin's first two goals came in a three-minute stretch just past the midway point of the first half — an unassisted goal in the 23rd minute and another in the 26th minute assisted by Graham. Merwin's third goal came midway through the second half, again set up by Graham.
Lauren Burgess scored twice in the first eight minutes, assisted by Hannah Franks and Jocelyn Brown. In the last 10 minutes of the half, Franks scored off an assist from Samantha Sims and Sims scored after a pass from Brown to make it 6-0 at halftime.
Kadynce Arnold scored six minutes into the second half, assisted by Graham.
According to their statistics, Carl Junction had a 19-0 advantage in shots on goal.
The Bulldogs play Glendale at noon Friday in Springfield at the Parkview Tournament.
