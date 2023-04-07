LEBANON, Mo. — Ella Anderson scored two goals and had two assists Friday to spark Carl Junction to a 4-1 girls soccer win against host Lebanon in the Parkview Southwest Showdown.
The victory moves the Bulldogs (7-0) into the championship match against host Parkview in Springfield at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Anderson scored the first two goals and Carl Junction teammates Hannah Franks and Samantha Sims each got another to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead at halftime.
Ally Wrestler and Jocelyn Brown provided assists to Anderson on the first two goals.
Lebanon got its only goal on a penalty kick in the second half.
The Bulldogs had 11 shots on goal compared to three for the Yellowjackets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.