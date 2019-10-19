Third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney remained undefeated on the season with a hard-fought 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-15) win over Missouri Southern on Saturday afternoon inside Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
The Lopers improved to 20-0 overall and 11-0 in MIAA play, while the Lions fell to 11-10, 4-7 MIAA.
The loss snapped MSSU’s three-game win streak.
Janelle Brehm recorded a double-double to lead the Lions, as the 5-foot-11 junior outside hitter had 17 digs and 11 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Shaylon Sharp added seven kills for the Lions, while junior defensive specialist Brooklyn McCain had 16 digs.
Southern junior outside hitter Morgan Nash contributed 18 assists, six kills and two blocks, while junior defensive specialist Cassie Walton chipped in 12 digs.
Mary Katherine Wolfe led Nebraska-Kearney with nine kills, while Julianne Jackson and Kamryn Schuler added seven kills apiece. UNK's Maddie Squiers handed out 31 assists to go with 11 digs, while Lindsay Nottlemann had 16 digs.
The first set was tied at 14, but the Lopers scored seven of the next nine points. Brehm had back-to-back kills for the Lions, cutting her team’s deficit to 21-18, but UNK rattled off four of the next five points to win the set.
In the second set, kills from Brehm and Nash tied the set at 23, but a service error on the Lions gave the Lopers a 24-23 lead. The Lions went up 25-24 after a pair of Nebraska-Kearney attack errors, but the Lopers tied the score on a kill from Wolfe. Southern then committed a pair of attack errors.
The Lopers led the third set 7-2, 16-8 and 20-10 en route to victory.
Southern hosts Newman at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
