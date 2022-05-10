SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Coming off the bench in a pinch-hit situation, Anderson Underwood came through with a go-ahead RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth as Kickapoo edged Webb City 6-4 on Tuesday afternoon at home.
Ranked No. 6 in Class 6, the Chiefs improved to 24-5. The Cardinals slipped to 15-15.
Underwood came across on a wild pitch later in the sixth to account for Kickapoo's final scoring.
In the top of the seventh, Nate Owen worked around a one-out single to Cy Darnell with a strikeout to earn the victory. Owen, summoned with one out in the fourth for the Chiefs, worked 3 2/3 shutout relief frames while striking out two batters.
Webb City was the beneficiary of a strong start. The Cardinals grabbed an early 4-1 lead before Kickapoo plated three runs in the bottom half of the fourth to tie the game.
Evan Vienhage paced the Chiefs by homering and doubling en route to a three-RBI day. Noah Wilkinson also collected an RBI double for Kickapoo.
Cy Darnell, Kaylor Darnell and Cade Wilson accounted for Webb City's three hits. On the mound, Cooper Crouch took a no-decision as he allowed four runs on four hits while striking out five and walking four through five innings of work.
Walker Sweet suffered the loss for the Cardinals. He struck out three, but allowed two runs on one hit in the sixth.
Webb City hosts St. Mary's Colgan at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to close out regular season play.
RECORD SET
A senior, Wilson is the Cardinals new single-season hit by pitch leader. He broke the record after being plunked in Webb City's 1-0 victory over Neosho on March 3.
The previous record was held by Cole Gayman, who accomplished the feat in 2021.
