STILLWATER, Okla. – Perhaps it is the pandemic that has led to many high school students having to do distance learning, or simply an excitement to join the Oklahoma State football program.
Whatever the reason may be, the Cowboys will be the benefactors of an unprecedented amount of early enrollees for the program with half of Wednesday’s 21 signees in the 2021 recruiting class expected to be on campus in January to get a semester to transition to the Division I level.
“Getting players in early is getting very popular,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said during his Zoom call to talk about the class that is ranked third in the Big 12 Conference – behind Oklahoma and Texas – by 247Sports. “A lot of these players are graduating early, getting credit and so on and so forth. That’s kind of the style now.”
Nine of the 17 high school seniors who signed their national letters of Intent on Wednesday will be signing into classes on the Stillwater campus come January.
Three of the early enrollees are in-state signees with Norman receiver Jaden Bray, Edmond Santa Fe defensive end Collin Oliver and Muskogee safety Ty Williams. However, the bulk of the signees coming in early are from Texas.
Highlighting the early arrivals from the Lone Star State will be twin brothers Blaine and Bryson Greene, wide receivers from Allen. Bryson is considered the second-best prospect for the Pokes in this class – ranked No. 359 overall and 59th at the position – with Blaine ranked No. 442 overall and 70th at receiver. While the idea of twin receivers instantly likens them to the Wallace brothers on the Cowboy roster, with both of them weighing just over 200 pounds and right around 6-foot, they are not quite as comparable to body type of the 6-foot, 190-pound Tylan Wallace.
“Those guys are going to play at 215 or 220, so you’re obviously looking at a completely different body structure but with athleticism,” Gundy said. “It’s interesting. Every time that I call them or FaceTime, I only had to call one of the numbers because they were inseparable – just like the Wallace brothers.”
Also expected early from out of Texas are offensive lineman Silas Barr of Pottsboro, linebacker Nickolas Martin from Texarkana, cornerback Lyrik Rawls out of Jefferson and receiver John Paul Richardson from Missouri City.
There might be a delay on when they arrive in Stillwater as Texas extended its prep postseason into mid-January due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundy said that won’t be an issue if any of his recruits make a run deep into the playoffs when OSU begins its spring semester on Jan. 19.
“They will come in three or four days later,” Gundy said. “They’ll still be able to start school. Those games would be played on Jan. 15 or 16, and we’ve got several players that could potentially be in that position, but they’ll finish up and come rolling on in the next week.”
Two of four transfers are expected to be in at the start of the spring semester with sophomore defensive end Nathan Latu, who played one year at Snow College for former OSU player Andrew Mitchell and did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19, and senior running back Jaylen Warren – who also started at Snow College, but spent the past two seasons at Utah State.
