NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho will have to wait at least one more week to capture an elusive first football win of the season.
The Wildcats scored their first points on the new playing surface at Bob Anderson Stadium on Friday night, but a six-touchdown surge by Branson wound up being the difference in a 49-15 triumph for the Pirates at Neosho High School.
Running back Talon Mitchell pulled the Wildcats (0-4, 0-4 COC) even with Branson (2-2, 2-2) on a 77-yard touchdown run that made it 7-7 late in the first quarter. But the Pirates went on to score 42 straight points and force a running clock by the start of the fourth period.
Neosho trailed 21-7 at halftime before surrendering four lost fumbles that led to four Branson touchdowns in the third quarter.
The final score of the night saw the Wildcats cap an 11-play, 62-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run by Noah Reed. An ensuing 2-point try was successful on another Reed run with 4:13 remaining.
The Wildcats were limited to just 180 yards of offense on the night. Mitchell finished with 92 yards on 14 carries, while fullback Drayke Perry had 45 yards on seven carries. Backup quarterback Collyn Kivett accounted for the team's only completed pass on a 13-yard connection with Austen Cole in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates, totaling 473 yards of offense, were led by quarterback Tristan Pierce, who threw three touchdown passes to wide receiver Brady Blackwell. Pierce went 13 for 20 passing for 275 yards, and Blackwell had 205 yards on seven catches.
Cristian Berumen chipped in two touchdowns on the ground for Branson and tallied 61 yards on 12 carries. He also went 7 for 7 on extra-point kicks.
The Wildcats lost standout offensive and defensive lineman Kaden Decker to an apparent knee injury late in the first quarter. The senior never returned to the game.
Neosho hits the road next Friday to take on league co-leader Nixa (4-0, 4-0).
