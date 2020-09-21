Who knows.
Webb City and Carthage might meet in a football game after all.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association released the classifications and district assignments for fall sports on Monday morning.
And in football, Webb City, the defending Class 4 state champion and a powerhouse in that class for many years, has been moved up to Class 5.
The Cardinals are in District 6 with reigning Class 5 state champion Carthage, Neosho, Branson, Ozark and Republic.
Webb City and Carthage were scheduled to play this past Friday night, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Carthage. With both teams playing only a Central Ozark Conference schedule during the regular season, there is not any open date to reschedule the game unless both teams saw their opponents have to cancel in the same week.
But there is a chance the two rivals could meet in the district playoffs, which start the week after the regular season. They have met in the past in the Class 4 postseason before Carthage moved up to Class 5.
With Webb City's exit, the teams in Class 4 District 5 are Carl Junction, McDonald County, Monett, Hillcrest, Rogersville, Marshfield and West Plains.
JOPLIN FOOTBALL
There are also many changes in Joplin's postseason picture.
The Eagles, of course, are still in Class 6 — among the state's largest 32 schools.
The Eagles' district foes in recent years have mostly been from the St. Louis area. But this year, the Eagles are in District 3 with five schools from the Kansas City area: Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit North, Lee's Summit West, Raymore-Peculiar and Rockhurst.
Kickapoo and Nixa are the other two teams in District 3. Kickapoo has been in Joplin's district in the past, but Nixa is a first-time Class 6 participant after moving up from Class 5.
Nixa's move provides the possibility for a Joplin-Nixa rematch. Nixa beat the Eagles 35-34 in the second week of the season.
Jefferson City has been in Joplin's district the past two years, but the Jays are now in Class 5 after a second public high school — Capital City — is open.
MORE CLASSES
The MSHSAA also announced district assignments for softball, volleyball, boys soccer, girls tennis, girls golf, cross country, and swimming and diving.
There's a big change in the girls golf postseason as competition has been expanded from two classes to four. The Class 3 state tournament will be played in Joplin next month at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
There are also more classes this fall in volleyball, softball and girls tennis. Volleyball and softball now have five classes instead of four, and girls tennis has three classes instead of two.
With the increase in girls tennis classes, the state tournament will now be two weekends instead of one. The first weekend will have the team state tournament, and the second weekend will have individual singles and doubles brackets.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Another change this year is assigning the private schools based on actual enrollment and a move up in classes based on postseason success in the past six years instead of the enrollment with a 1.35 multiplier.
As an example, Springfield Catholic's success in boys cross country has moved the Fighting Irish up two classes to Class 5 District 6 with Joplin and Carthage among others. Meanwhile, Springfield Catholic's girls team stays in Class 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.