COLUMBIA, Mo. — When it came time to pick a team motto ahead of the 2019 season, the Webb City Cardinals decided on "Chasing History."
The chase is now over.
Webb City rolled past Platte County 48-0 in the MSHSAA Class 4 Show-Me Bowl on Friday night at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
A dominant performance gave the Cardinals a historic win as Webb City has now captured 15 state championships, the most in state history.
“We wanted to follow through with the tradition of Webb City,” Cardinals senior quarterback Kade Hicks said. “We were chasing history and we were chasing No. 15. We wanted to put ‘2019’ up on the board. And we wanted to prove that we’re the best team in Class 4. It feels amazing knowing we’re state champs and that our hard work paid off.”
In a one-sided affair, the Cardinals led 28-0 at intermission and 35-0 at the end of the third period.
“What a great night for our kids, our community and our school,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “These seniors, they started talking about No. 15 back in June. It’s a compliment to the kids because they have that drive and motivation.”
After a 13th straight win, Webb City finishes the season at 14-1.
“I’m proud of every one of our guys and I love these guys to death,” said Roderique, who has now won 12 championships at his alma mater. “The tough thing is now it’s over.”
Webb City’s patented split-back veer offense sustained drives and also pulled off a number of big plays. The Cardinals compiled 437 yards of offense, with 412 rushing and 25 passing.
“I think our offense felt good about what the defense did early in the game and then they went to work,” Roderique said. “We always want to establish the run. That’s what we do. And our offensive line always wants to control the game and what a great job those guys did.”
Webb City senior Terrell Kabala ran 10 times for 126 yards, while Hicks added 122 yards on 13 attempts and senior Dillon Harlen had 94 on six carries. Senior linebackers Sergio Perez (seven) and Ruben Lenker (five) led the Cardinals in tackles, while senior defensive end Brayden Bond had an interception.
The Pirates, who came in averaging 26 points per game, were limited to 183 yards, 121 passing and 62 rushing.
“I have to give credit to Webb City’s defensive line for sure,” Platte County coach Bill Utz said. “They manhandled the line of scrimmage …and they did on offense as well. Whether it's the state championship game or a jamboree, if you can’t handle the line of scrimmage, you’re not going to be successful.”
Platte County quarterback Chris Ruhnke completed 13-of-29 passes, while Cayden Davis ran 12 times for 45 yards to lead the Pirates (11-4), who were in the title game for the first time since 2002.
“I have to congratulate Webb City. They’re a tremendous team and obviously, that was a tremendous game they played,” Utz said. “We knew we’d have to play well coming in. They executed their game plan very well.”
After marching down the field on the opening series, Platte County missed a 24-yard field goal attempt. The Cardinals then marched 80 yards on nine plays, capped by a 19-yard QB keeper from Hicks in what was the lone score of the first period.
The Pirates’ second time-consuming drive also ended with a missed field goal before the Cardinals finished off another 80-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown plunge by junior Devrin Weathers for a two-score lead.
Kabala’s one-yard touchdown run gave Webb City a 21-0 lead with 4:59 left in the first half. Webb City went up by four scores with 32 seconds left in the first half when junior Eli Goddard completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Weathers.
A dominant second half finished off the season.
A 10-yard scamper by Hicks made it 35-0 with 7:11 left in the third period. Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Harlen (52 yards) and senior Bronson Alcazar (one yard) accounted for the final margin.
“This was fun,” Kabala said. “These guys are my brothers and now we’re going to go celebrate.”
NOTES: Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic will look to win its 15th title today against defending champion Lincoln in Class 1. ... The 48-point win is not the most lopsided for Webb City in a title game, as the 2008 team beat Warrenton 56-7. ... It was Webb City’s sixth shutout in a championship game, including the last two in Columbia.
