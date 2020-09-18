CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin running back Nathan Glades is starting to make a habit of returning kickoffs for touchdowns at Carl Junction.
Glades returned a kickoff for a touchdown last year, and he ran 82 yards for paydirt on Friday night, leading Joplin past Carl Junction 49-28 at Bulldog Stadium.
Glades had no doubt in his mind he could pull off another kickoff return.
“I knew I was taking it back,” said Glades, who rushed for 175 yards on 23 carries and totaled five touchdowns. “I don’t give very many chances, so I know I have to score. This was my second time this year getting the ball (on a kickoff). I had to make sure I made everything out of it.”
Glades’ first opportunity getting a kickoff return this season came on Aug. 28 when he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in a 41-40 win over Webb City.
“I think he would beat his grandma in tiddlywinks,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He just competes in everything he does. But once he got (that kickoff) and the blocking in front of him was really good, he’s got great vision. Once he got in the open, it was over.”
Carl Junction (1-3) looked sharp early. The Bulldogs marched down the field on a 15-play, four-minute drive in their opening series, culminating in a four-yard touchdown run from running back Brady Sims at the 7:20 mark.
Joplin (2-2) quickly answered back. Quarterback Always Wright knotted the score at 7-all after punching the ball into the end zone on a keeper from 12 yards out.
On the ensuing drive, Carl Junction regained the lead after quarterback Alex Baker connected with receiver Alex Southern for an 18-yard touchdown with a minute left in the opening quarter.
But the Eagles evened the score early in the second quarter after Glades scored on a 25-yard run, picking up his 10th touchdown of the season. After forcing Carl Junction to punt, Joplin took its first lead at the 6:21 mark in the second quarter. Glades took a wildcat snap and Superman leaped over the Bulldogs defense for the one-yard score.
As the game went on, Glades seemingly got better and better. The senior was quick to praise his receivers and offensive line for setting up plays.
“The wide receivers were busting their butts off and the line was really killing it,” Glades said. “Every time, the receivers made it down the field with the big catch or a big block, we just rolled no matter what.
“One play we would have a bad play, but next play we would erase it and be better.”
On the first play of the second half, Wright hit receiver Keaton Renfroe for a 56-yard pass. That set up a five-yard touchdown run from Glades to put Joplin up 28-14 at the 10:35 mark in the third quarter.
After the Bulldogs cut the score down to 28-21, Glades immediately followed with an impressive 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at the 8:54 mark. Three minutes later, Glades found himself in paydirt for the fifth time on a five-yard touchdown run to increase the Eagles advantage to 42-21.
With 10:02 left in the fourth quarter, Joplin backup running back Trayquan Peavler scored on a three-yard run. It was Peavler’s first touchdown run of the season.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Jasper said. “We really played hard for four quarters. It wasn’t perfect, but I feel like we are getting a lot better. We cleaned some things up. I’m really proud of the guys tonight.”
Up Next
Joplin travels to Willard (0-4) for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday while Carl Junction goes to Webb City (3-1).
“We still have a lot of stuff to work on,” Glades said. “I’m happy we didn’t play our perfect game. If we played our perfect game and if that’s all the points we put up, then that’s not a good thing.”
