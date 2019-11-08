KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Upper Iowa took control with a 26-9 spurt midway through the second half and upended Pittsburg State 73-62 Friday night in the MIAA/Northern Sun Conference Challenge at Municipal Auditorium.
Gorillas center Christian Edmondson posted a monster double-double with 19 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. He was 8-of-11 from the field, snagged seven offensive rebounds and also had a career-high five blocked shots.
R.J. Lawrence added 16 points for the Gorillas (0-1), who shot 39% from the floor but were 5-of-23 from 3-point range to Upper Iowa’s 10-of-29.
Jareese Williams netted 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Peacocks (1-0) . Jake Hilmer added 12 points, and Jackson Joens and Dylan Jones both had 10.
The Gorillas stretched a 33-27 halftime lead to 37-27 on a Waters jumper and two Edmondson free throws in the first minute of the second half.
Upper Iowa sliced the deficit to five in the next five minutes, and a layup by Lucas Duax and 3-pointer by Dylan Jones tied it at 45 with 12:36 left. Hilmer snapped the tie with two free throws almost a minute later, and a layup by Joshua Carter and another Jones trey made it 52-45 with 10:41 to play.
The Gorillas never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Pittsburg State plays Sioux Falls at 4:30 p.m. today.
