CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction 220-pound wrestler Keegan Bennett was down 6-2 to Webb City’s Brody German when a series of scrambles led to him picking up a first-period fall.
It was that type of night for the Bulldogs’ upper weights on Tuesday night. After falling behind 27-24 through the first 10 weights, Carl Junction notched consecutive wins at 182, 195, 220 and 285 to claim a 43-27 win over the Cardinals inside the Carl Junction Junior High gymnasium.
“The upper weights are really coming through for us this year,” first-year CJ coach Mike Frizzell said. “That’s where our leadership and seniors are coming from. We’re very young at the bottom with six starting freshmen, but we’re getting better each week.”
Carl Junction’s 19-point surge to close the dual began with Jackson White (182) earning a 3-1 decision over Rogger Carranco. Then Jesse Cassatt (195) gave the Bulldogs a 31-27 lead with a 16-7 major decision over Jacob Ott before Bennett and Micah Lieberman capped the night with pins over German and Brendon Reddig, respectively.
“Those were big-time wins, especially the one at 220,” Frizzell said. “Keegan was facing a really strong kid, but Keegan’s just so unorthodox and you never know what he’s going to pull off when he wrestles.”
White and Cassatt, who placed fourth and third in the Class 3 state tournament a year ago, both rank No. 1 in their respective weight classes for the Bulldogs.
Also picking up team points for CJ, Lukas Walker (106) notched a first-period fall over Bobby Pearish while Chance Benford (138) won by medical forfeit over Snyper Herron and Javon White (160) won by second-period fall over Jackson Ward. Cole Stewart received a forfeit at 152, and both teams were empty at 113.
Webb City, after falling behind 6-0 to start the dual, registered three consecutive pins from Kyler Carter (120), Donald Simonds (126) and Josh Copher (132) to take its largest lead of the night at 18-6.
“The ones that have been on the mat for a while, you could tell the rust is starting to come off,” Webb City head coach Larron Hurst said. “We just started getting a handful of our football players coming in, and more will be coming in pretty soon. Overall, I’m proud of the way our team has battled early in the season. They know we’re a bit shorthanded, but we’re just looking to improve each time out and be at our best in February rather than December.”
The Cardinals return two-time state medalist Kyler Carter and returning state qualifier Copher, as well as returning state qualifier Kade Hicks, who did not compete on Tuesday night.
Brantley Carter (145) earned an 8-5 decision over Ethan Walker to give the Cardinals a 21-12 lead midway through the dual. Cayden Bollinger (170) was Webb City’s final victor and pinned Colton Gordon in the first period to give the Cardinals its last advantage at 27-24.
Carl Junction and Webb City compete in the Harrisonville Christmas Tournament on Dec. 20-21.
