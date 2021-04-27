CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage baseball team leaned on the arm of Mason Utter, and the senior came up big.
He tossed six innings of two-run ball to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 victory over Neosho in a Central Ozark Conference tilt on Tuesday afternoon at Carl Lewton Stadium.
Utter finished with three strikeouts and only one walk, and both runs allowed were unearned. Of his 88 pitches, he threw 60 for strikes.
Kaden Arr slammed the door with a 1-2-3 seventh to notch the save.
After River Brill scored on a fielding error to tie the game in the top of the fifth, Kaden Kralicek delivered with an RBI single to hand Carthage the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning.
Kralicek, a Pittsburg State signee, paced the Tigers (7-11, 1-6 COC) with a single and double.
Brill suffered the loss for Neosho (3-18, 0-7 COC). Kael Smith and Chase Flynn collected four of the Wildcats' seven hits.
Carthage plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Willard. Neosho plays at the same time and date at Branson.
