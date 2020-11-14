Vaden's fumble recovery ignites Cardinals' breakaway

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After giving up touchdown drives to Webb City on its first three series, Carthage's defense finally forced a three-and-out late in the first half.
The Tigers, trailing 21-7, called a timeout with less than three minutes left before the Cardinals punted from their 21-yard-line into the wind. The Tigers anticipated great field position with plenty of time to get a score and cut the deficit to seven points.
However, the wind knocked down the punt, and the Tigers fumbled a fair catch near the ground at about the 45-yard line. The elusive football squirted free about three times before Webb City's Cohl Vaden finally secured the recovery at the Carthage 43.
"I saw him drop it," said Vaden, who also scored two touchdowns on a 37-yard reception and nine-yard, fourth-down run on a reverse. "I was trailing behind, saw the first guy dive and (the ball) pops out. The second one, it popped out. The third one popped out, and then I was there. I think it was pretty big, a big turn."
"That was a big one obviously," Cardinals coach John Roderique said. "I didn't know if that ball was ever going to get picked up by anybody. I saw it bounce around and about 25 different guys touch it."
“It was huge,” Carthage coach Jon Guidie said. “We worked on our punt return all week because we weren't happy with where we were at with it. We put two kids back to make sure we could field it and we still weren't able to do it. He tried to come up and make a play on it and missed it. Then we give up the big fade for a score there. That kind of broke us right there.”
The Cardinals scored just two plays later, and again the wind played a factor.
From the Carthage 40, Cardinals quarterback Cole Gayman lofted a pass toward a covered Mekhi Garrard down the right side. The wind made the ball go higher, and Garrard made the adjustment as the defensive back went by. Garrard caught the ball, then moved back left to reach the end zone and give the Cardinals a 28-7 halftime lead en route to the 42-21 victory in the Class 5 District 6 championship game at David Haffner Stadium.
The Cardinal defense set the tone from the outset. Linebacker Cooper Crouch's interception and 20-yard return stopped Carthage's first drive and set up Devrin Weathers' 15-yard touchdown run, and the Tigers didn't have an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals contained the Tigers' two 1,000-yard rushers. Quarterback Patrick Carlton netted 139 hard-earned yards on 27 carries, but he had only three runs of at least 10 yards, the longest a 16-yarder. Luke Gall was held to 32 yards on nine carries.
"We didn't give up the big play," Roderique said. "Carlton is so slippery. He's just so slick, and he's hard to tackle. And Gall is a really tough, fast kid. The receiver (Hudson Moore, six catches for 71 yards), he caught some balls that were unbelievable. They are a really talented team."
The victory gave the Cardinals (10-1) their 21st straight district championship and a quarterfinal game on Friday night at home against Lebanon.
"It's really big for our program," Vaden said. "We had a lot of hype coming into it, and we just love to continue. We love to play next week."
Carthage (9-1) saw its streaks of 18 victories and six district titles end.
"I'm proud of our boys, coming out and fighting the second half," Guidie said. "We moved the football, had three good drives. We came up short on the first one but scored on the other two. That is a credit to them. They are a resilient group. We dug ourselves too big of a hole at the end of the half and couldn't get out of it."
