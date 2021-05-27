GREAT BEND, Kan. — In a 15-inning marathon, fourth-seeded Valley Falls topped fifth-seeded St. Mary's Colgan 3-2 on Thursday night in the Class 2-1A state quarterfinals at Great Bend Sports Complex.
Avery Gatzmeyer delivered an RBI single for the walk-off hit, sending the Dragons (20-2) to the state semifinals. Valley Falls plays Ellis at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Dylan Cervantez started the two-out rally for the Dragons with a single before Gage Burdiek drew a walk to set the stage for Gatzmeyer's heroics.
Valley Falls struck first in the game on an RBI single from Denton Elias in the bottom of the fourth. Kannon Keller knotted the score at 1-1 with an RBI groundout in the top of the seventh.
The Panthers took a 2-1 advantage when Janko Kalan came through with an RBI single in the 13th. But Cooper Jepsen came across on a fielding error to tie the game in the bottom half.
Gatzymeyer and Burdiek combined to struck out 19 batters and allow two hits over 13 1/3 innings for the Dragons.
Brennen Miller tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up the victory for Valley Falls.
Kalan paced Colgan (13-9) with three hits and an RBI. Carter Jacquinot and Caleb Hamilton tallied two hits apiece.
