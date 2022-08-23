If there’s one benefit from being twins, it’s certainly this: Draven and Drew VanGilder bring out the best of each other on the football field.
That doesn’t mean things don’t get heated between the Joplin brothers that play on opposite sides of the ball — Draven at middle linebacker and Drew at fullback.
“Playing against Draven (in practice) is a real challenge,” Drew said. “Almost every running play I’m going through he’s always going to be in on it. I’ve always got to watch out for him. I try to find who is going to be the biggest threat. Out of all the linebackers we play against day in and day out, I’ve always got to watch out for him because, if I’m not keeping my eyes on him, he’s coming like a train and he’s going to hit me hard.”
Same could be said for Drew, who at fullback packs a lethal punch when a defender stands in his way.
But that competitive drive only makes the two hard-hitting VanGilders better as players.
“I think it’s awesome playing with each other,” Draven said. “We get to make each other better. Since he’s an offensive guy, he thinks like an offensive player. I can pick his mind about running back tendencies. It helps me watch the plays develop and lets me prepare myself for other guys I’m going to play because he hits pretty hard.”
The VanGilder brothers both took advantage of their first taste of varsity action last fall, helping the district runner-up Eagles go 10-2.
On defense, Draven proved to be as good as any defensive player in the area, if not the state of Missouri. He registered a team-high 166 tackles and had five tackles for loss en route to being named a first team all-state and all-Central Ozark Conference selection.
Drew split carries with Quin Renfro on the offensive side and netted 577 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. By the end of the season, Drew received second team all-area recognition.
What makes the VanGilder’s so tough?
For Draven, he may not overwhelm with his size at 5-foot-9, 215 pounds. But Drew said his brother compensates with his strength and other natural abilities that go unnoticed.
“Draven hits hard and he covers ground,” Drew said. “He covers ground really, really well, and his awareness is amazing. As soon as a hole opens up, he’s always filling it. It’s almost like he never messes up. He knows exactly what he’s doing. That’s what makes him such a good linebacker.”
As the quarterback of Joplin’s defense, Draven said his biggest key to success last season was doing his job within the team. That includes aligning the Eagles’ defense correctly and getting his teammates up front to continue to do their jobs.
“When everyone does their job, the team flows and moves and we can do some really great things,” Draven said. “I needed to just focus on what I’m doing, not necessarily what everyone else was doing. But doing my job the best I can do and fulfilling my role on the team.
“I was a little nervous going into it (last year) because that was my first year starting on the defense. This year I’m coming in more confident. I get I have somewhat of a reputation now, but I’m going to go out there and do my thing and help the team the best I can.”
As for Drew, he could easily be described as a prototypical bruiser in the backfield. He stands at 5-11, 185 pounds, and Draven said opponents should fear his brother for many reasons.
“It starts with the appearance,” Draven said. “I mean, the cowboy collar, that sends a shiver down anyone’s spine. You know they are a dog when they have one of those on. Along with him being stout and running hard, staying low like he does, it makes it hard to bring him down.”
With his physicality on top of sporting a cowboy collar, Drew picked up a fitting nickname given to him by Joplin assistant coach Joey Ballard last season. Drew’s known as ‘Baby Alstott,’ in reference to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fullback Mike Alstott.
Drew said the nickname fits perfectly with his mentality.
“There are guys that jump around, maybe take a gamble and get more yards,” Drew said. “But I want opposing teams to know by the end of the game — you don’t want to hit me anymore. I want to make sure you feel it the first, second or even the third time you want to tackle me. Eventually, you’ll feel like you want to back off a little bit. I’m never slowing down.”
The VanGilder brothers impact the Eagles in more ways than one.
With one VanGilder being on offense primarily and the other defense, Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said the two brother’s competitiveness feeds into the team.
“But whenever we get off that practice field and get done competing, we are all one family,” Jasper added. “I think their relationship is an example of that. When they get done competing on the practice field, they go home and still eat dinner together. That intensity of we’re here to get better and we’re here to compete is a very healthy thing for our team.”
Draven and Drew VanGilder both want to make their senior seasons — their last competing together as Joplin Eagles — count.
“We want to make all the hard work pay off,” Drew said.
“I’m feeling really confident about this season,” Draven said. “It’s going to be a great year. I’m ready for it.”
