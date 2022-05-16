NEOSHO, Mo. — It was a game of momentum and Carl Junction was the beneficiary of the final swing.
And it came from the right-handed bat of Lucas Vanlanduit.
In the top of the 10th inning, Vanlanduit lofted a flyball out to medium right field for a go-ahead sacrifice fly as fourth-seeded Carl Junction knocked off top-seeded McDonald County 5-4 in the Class 5 District 7 semifinals on Monday night at Roy B. Shaver Field.
The Bulldogs (13-16) will play second-seeded Webb City, a 2-0 winner over Neosho, for the district title at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Neosho.
Carl Junction got off to an ideal start. Jordan Woodruff collected an RBI single, while Shane Diskin followed with a two-run one-bagger on a line drive to center field as the Bulldogs pulled in front 3-0 in the top of the first.
Drew Massey padded Carl Junction’s lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third.
But McDonald County rallied back. It started when Destyn Dowd worked a bases loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Then one batter later, Tucker Walters got plunked by Bulldog pitcher Shane Diskin with the bases loaded as the Mustangs trimmed the deficit to 4-2. Diskin limited the damage by inducing a popup to second to get out of the inning.
McDonald County continued to rally in the seventh. Levi Helm led off the frame with a single, while Isaac Behm doubled down the left field line.
The Mustangs were in business.
Helm scored on a fielding error on a ground ball up the middle as McDonald County cut the score to just one. Behm sprinted home to tie things up following a passed ball.
Fast forward to the bottom of the ninth, the Mustangs were in prime position to win the ballgame. McDonald County had the bases loaded with nobody out as Behm worked a leadoff walk, while Dowd reached on a fielding miscue off a bunt and Tucker Walters received an intentional walk.
But Diskin stepped up in the biggest way possible for Carl Junction. The righty struck out Weston Gordon and forced Fisher Sanny to pop out for the second out.
Jack Parnell nearly won it for McDonald County by lacing a hard ground ball that went off the pitcher’s leg and caromed right to Carl Junction’s second baseman, who stepped on the bag for the final out.
After Vanlanduit’s big run-scoring knock in the top half of the 10th, Diskin yielded three flies out in the bottom half as the Bulldogs live to fight another day.
McDonald County’s phenomenal season comes to an end. The Mustangs (22-9) posted a school record in wins and captured the program’s first Big 8 Conference title.
