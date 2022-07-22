After all the blood, sweat and tears he put into the game of baseball — and certainly after going undrafted the last two years in the MLB Draft — Logan VanWey entered the confines of the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park in awe.
Along with that awe was a chance to prove himself one last time by making an impression on members of the Astros’ front-office brass.
“It’s always intimidating seeing a big-league stadium and knowing you will have to perform to really stand out,” said VanWey, the former Missouri Southern pitching standout who took part in Houston’s pre-draft workout alongside Pittsburg State’s Garrett McGowan on June 2. “It’s a big deal. Everyone’s dream is to get scouted by an MLB team, doing good and getting picked up.”
VanWey showcased himself by throwing a bullpen off the stadium mound at Houston that day. The workout served its purpose as Houston’s Midwest area scout Jim Stevenson and other Astros employees saw what they needed to see from the Division II hurler just fighting for his shot to get into affiliated baseball.
And it happened.
The kid from Webb City, who made a name for himself under Bryce Darnell’s Lions, signed an undrafted free agent deal with Houston on Tuesday afternoon — announced moments after another former MSSU player Tommy Stevenson was drafted by the Oakland Athletics.
“I don’t think it set in until I called my parents and told all my friends,” VanWey said. “The next morning I flew back to (Kalispell, Montana, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, where the Glacier Range Riders of the Pioneer League were playing a three-game series) to grab all my stuff. When I woke up, I was like, ‘Dang, did that really just happen?’ You always wonder what it would be like to get that call or I wonder what my friends and family would think. Once it finally happened and I got to experience it all, it was just a surreal feeling.”
Among those in attendance to take a peak at VanWey was the Astros’ general manager James Click and scouting director Kris Gross. It was the perfect follow-up, Stevenson said, as the scout who has signed big-leaguers Dallas Keuchel and Ramon Laureano hadn’t seen VanWey pitch since early in his 2022 spring season at MSSU.
“He was 90-93 (mph). Very aggressive. I liked the slider,” Jim Stevenson said. “I liked his arm angle, which is unique. It’s a lower slot entry. Some teams shy away from it. Some say it’s a bad arm action, but others say, 'Hey that’s what we are looking for.' It creates a lot more spin on the fastball. You knew he was throwing hard. Obviously I had a radar gun, but the hitters weren’t really seeing it well either, which is effective.
“Everyone can hit mid-90s nowadays. We used to chase velocity, but now it’s not even sexy anymore. Everyone throws hard. You have to have something else and he showed a solid three-pitch mix (slider and changeup).”
Stevenson added that VanWey, a 23-year old with no college eligibility remaining, did not appear to be pressured by the big stage. He was a cool customer delivering the same type of stuff that he witnessed at Warren Turner Field in the colder months of February and March.
The analytics backed that up.
“We got all his data on TrackMan just to see what his ball was doing and if our eyes were correct — if he does have a special type of fastball or special type of slider,” Stevenson said. “It was good for him. I thought he handled himself well. He spoke really well. He talked to the scouting director and obviously made an impression on him, too.”
At MSSU this spring, VanWey was a unanimous first-team All-MIAA selection after posting a 7-3 record with a 3.47 ERA. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty struck out 125 batters, which was 100 more batters than he walked (25) through 14 starts as he made a successful transition from MSSU’s closer to rotation ace.
VanWey’s had three different stints in the Northwoods League. Last summer, he impressed in the MLB Draft League, where he logged a 2-1 record with a 1.61 ERA, striking out 32 batters and walking only nine through 22 1/3 innings as a reliever.
There, he showed the type of horsepower that made his fastball different. Sitting at 92-94 mph and topping out at 96, VanWey often registered spin rates of 2,600 revolutions per minute — ranked among the highest marks in the league.
This summer, VanWey didn’t post mind-blowing numbers in the Pioneer League — a partner of MLB — but continued to rack up strikeouts at a high rate. Despite a 6.64 ERA, the righty had 46 punchouts in 39 1/3 innings.
He was also Glacier’s Opening Day starter.
“It was a lot better competition,” VanWey said. “The MLB Draft League was the second best league I pitched in. It got me prepared for professional baseball. But my first couple of outings in the Pioneer League went really well. I was getting a lot of strikeouts, filling up the zone pretty well and getting batters' timing off. But it’s just been a big workload this year (130 innings). I definitely learned how to be a better pitcher and how to handle the workload really well.”
Back on Tuesday, Darnell said if the draft wasn’t cut to five rounds due to COVID-19 in 2020, there’s no doubt in his mind VanWey would have gotten drafted.
“I give him a lot of credit,” Darnell said. “It’s easy to get burnt or lose faith, but he’s done nothing but get better … It’s even more sweet because he’s a local kid. I’m very happy for the VanWeys and Logan.”
As VanWey said Friday, “It just takes one person for someone to realize your potential.”
VanWey landed back home in Joplin on Thursday to celebrate with family and friends. On Sunday, he’s flying out to Palm Beach, Florida, to do his physical and finalize his contract with the Astros.
From there, VanWey doesn’t know where his first stop in affiliated ball will take him. Given his age and significant college experience, perhaps Houston starts him at Low-A Fayetteville in the Carolina League.
Another possibility is that the Astros could ease him into action with a rookie-level assignment to the Florida Complex League.
“We have to be careful with his workload,” Stevenson said, noting he’s accumulated 130 innings already this summer.
Stevenson said VanWey has a reliever-type profile and will benefit from Houston’s ability to develop arms.
“He’s in a great place,” Stevenson said. “All he has to do now is go out and perform. He hasn’t even got his man-strength yet. He’s a guy I could see sitting mid-90s out of the bullpen with an out-pitch slider.
“He was just a great kid when I met him face-to-face. That meant a lot, especially when you are unheralded coming from a small school. You have to make an impression and you have to make one right away. First thing on the field and then secondly face-to-face. He did both of those. We are excited to have him."
All the hard work was worth it, according to VanWey. He’s got his foot in the door.
“Once I got that phone call, I had the biggest smile on my face,” VanWey said. “All my friends were hugging me. I’ll definitely remember that moment for the rest of my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.