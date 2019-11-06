CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Neosho soccer team was the aggressor for most of the night, and it paid off with a district title on a rain-soaked Wednesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Junior midfielder Diego Vargas accounted for the game’s lone goal as the Wildcats (14-6) claimed a 1-0 triumph over Webb City (16-10) in the Class 3 District 12 championship. With the win, Neosho claimed its third consecutive district crown and punched its ticket to the Class 3 state tournament to take on Parkview or Willard in the first round on Nov. 12.
“That’s three in a row for us, so it’s a big deal,” Neosho coach James Carter said after the game. “I’ve got great players. I mean, these are really good kids and they played their butts off. They earned it.”
Neosho outshot Webb City 14-3 and put 11 shots on target in the first half.
“You never know how a game is going to shake out, and Webb City is a good team,” Carter said. “So we knew it was going to be difficult. But yes, we were the aggressors and that’s what we expected. … We just talked to our guys about having confidence before the game because I think they play better as the aggressors. We have a good enough team and an experienced enough team that if we come in confident, we’d go and get the (win).”
The Wildcats dominated time of possession in the first half and eventually drew first blood in the 34th minute, when sophomore midfielder Yeison Bladimir Juarez Vasquez placed a corner kick in front of the Webb City goal for Vargas to chip in for a 1-0 lead.
“Yeison did a good job,” Carter said. “He was on our side (on the corner kick), so we talked to him about just hitting it in low and hard. Obviously on a night like tonight, balls are kind of skipping a bit more than usual. Our guys were just hungry for it and put it away.”
“I saw my teammate in front of me actually miss (on a shot opportunity) before the ball came right in front of me, and I just tapped it in,” Vargas said. “I saw it go in and it was a good feeling. We just knew that if we kept our heads up and stayed confident for 80 minutes, this was our game to win.”
Following intermission, the Wildcats continued to apply the offensive pressure with three shots on goal in the first 20 minutes before the game went into a 30-minute lightning delay.
The Cardinals, needing a goal to square things up, picked up their offensive pressure after the delay and ended up generating two more scoring opportunities with under 10 minutes remaining. However, the first chance saw freshman forward Alex Flores Dominguez send a shot from inside the penalty area wide right. And two minutes later, Flores Dominguez was denied a score on a breakaway attempt as Neosho goalkeeper Kayden Wood jumped on the ball to prevent a shot attempt from just outside of the goalie box.
“In certain areas of the game when the game was critical, I think (Neosho) held its composure a little bit better than we did,” Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. “It was two good teams battling and it was a lot of fun. … We did a really good job of hanging in there after giving top the goal. We had a few chances late in the game, but we just couldn’t find the net.”
Wood finished with three saves for the Wildcats while Webb City goalkeeper Alexander Gooch had 13 saves.
