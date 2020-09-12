MIAMI, Okla. — The first quarter of Miami’s rare Saturday football game against Class 3A power Verdigris was an emotional roller coaster, then the Cardinals ran away with a 49-10 victory at Red Robertson Field.
But the Wardogs defense held the Cardinals out of the end zone on fourth down from the 4-yard-line, giving Miami coach Zach Gardner some early hope.
Even after Verdigris returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter, Gardner was feeling pretty good about his team’s performance.
“Our start was good. We played really well with our defense and our backs against the wall there,” Gardner said. “We played above our heads early when we were looking at the first quarter and there were less than two minutes left and we’re only down 7-0, knowing how good a team they’re capable of being. We felt good. Then I probably rolled the dice too early and tried to throw a double pass and ended up getting a pick-6. We looked up and suddenly it was 14-0, and it just snowballed from there.”
That roll of the dice came near the end of the quarter when sophomore Karson Jinks threw a backward pass to his brother, junior Keaton Jinks, who was supposed to throw the ball to a receiver downfield.
Instead, Verdigris senior Carson Calvert tipped the second pass and senior linebacker Alek Hess intercepted the ball and ran it 72 yards to the end zone for a two-touchdown Verdigris lead.
That opened the floodgates as Verdigris exploded for four more touchdowns in the second quarter and a 42-0 halftime lead.
“We started out a little flat on offense to start the game, but the defense kept it going and we stepped up, blocked the punt and went and scored,” said Verdigris coach Travis East. “Our defense has been playing well, and they were going to continue that. If we can set the tone for the team by making some big plays on defense, that’s always a good thing.”
The Cardinals defense spent all but the final three minutes of the second quarter bottling up the Miami offense deep in its territory
Verdigris forced Miami to punt and scored quickly less than two minutes into the second quarter on a 41-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Dylan White to senior Hayden Jones for the 21-0 lead.
Verdigris got the ball back two plays later on a Miami fumble and took two more plays and less than a minute and a half on the clock to cover 33 yards and go up 28-0 on White’s second scoring strike to Jones.
The Cardinals forced another three-and-out deep in Wardogs territory and used its running game for its third straight two-play drive, this one covering 36 yards. Senior Alek James scored on a 34-yard run to make it 35-0 with 6:18 left in the second quarter.
Another defensive stand forces another Wardog punt and the Cardinals took three plays to cover 31 yards and score on a Carson Cook two-yard plunge to go up 42-0.
The Wardogs finally got a break on field position, starting the next drive on the their 48 and drove to the Verdigris 17 before a sack and a penalty forced Miami to try a long field goal that missed as time expired.
After forcing a Verdigris punt to start the second half, the Wardogs put together a 17-play, nine minute drive while moving from its 11-yard line to the Verdigis 4. Senior Skyler Judd’s field goal put the Wardogs on the scoreboard.
“That drive coming out in the second half, we moved the ball 87 yards but couldn’t punch it in,” Gardner said. “We were able to get three points on the board. At that time, that was big because they hadn’t taken out their starters yet and our kids came out after half and competed. We’ve got to build on the bright spots.”
Verdigris didn’t waste any time striking back, scoring a touchdown on an 85-yard kickoff return by sophomore Caden Parnell.
Miami finished the scoring in the fourth quarter when senior Josh Thronebury ran through the middle of the Verdigris defense for a 62-yard touchdown and a 49-10 final score. Thronbury finished with 17 rushes for a game-high 94 yards.
Nine different players ran the ball for Verdigris for a total of 93 yards compared to Miami’s 117 yards.
Verdigris quarterback White completed 7-of-11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Carson Cook caught three of those passes for 81 yards and both touchdowns.
Miami’s Karson Jinks completed 12-of-21 passes for 78 yards. Keaton Jinks caught sixpasses for 36 yards.
Verdigris49Miami10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.