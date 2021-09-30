The McAuley Catholic volleyball team suffered a 3-2 setback to Verona on Thursday at McAuley High School.
The Warriors (6-12-1, 0-3 Ozark 7) won the first two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-17, but the Wildcats took the final three (25-17, 25-22, 15-12) to claim the victory.
Leading McAuley was Lily Black with 12 kills. Jo Jo Wheeler collected a whopping 64 digs, while Kayleigh Teeter had five aces and Avery Gardner handed out 13 assists.
McAuley hosts Golden City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.