There are comebacks, and then there’s what the Verona girls basketball team did in the third quarter on Friday night.
Verona, trailing McAuley Catholic 23-8 at halftime, turned the 15-point deficit into a seven-point lead in a matter of eight minutes. It ended up being the momentum shift the Wildcats needed as they spoiled the Warriors’ homecoming night with a 43-34 win in both teams’ Ozark 7 Conference opener at McAuley Catholic High School.
“They couldn’t miss,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “I’m not sure what their percentage was in the third quarter, but they shot lights out.”
Verona (9-4) made six 3-pointers, three 2-point jumpers and a layup as it went on its 26-4 run in the pivotal quarter. Three of Verona’s made jumpers in the quarter were banked in off the backboard on contested shots. And perhaps the most astonishing make came at the end of the period as guard Paige Bauer split a pair of McAuley defenders, leaped from beyond the 3-point line and swished a one-handed triple just before the buzzer to give Verona a 34-27 lead.
It was simply that type of quarter for the Wildcats.
“It’s a good feeling if it’s your team doing things like that, but when it’s being done against you … it’s a little disheartening,” Howard said. “That’s just the name of the game sometimes.”
McAuley pulled to within four points of Verona when Kayleigh Teeter drove the lane and made a contested layup to make it 35-31 about a minute into the fourth quarter.
However, that was as close as the Warriors would get. Bauer, who led the game with 25 points, scored back-to-back baskets on fadeaway jumpers to put Verona up eight points with 3:45 remaining. The Wildcats went on to lead by as many as 10 points before the final buzzer sounded.
“Hats off to them for not stopping and not quitting,” Howard said. “I knew they were going to come out in the second half and be more aggressive. I told the girls not to be complacent, but I think that’s exactly what happened unfortunately.”
The story couldn’t have been more different for McAuley in the first half as it limited a potent Verona offense to just four points in both the first and second quarters.
“We played a very good first half — offensively and defensively,” Howard said. “That’s a really good team over there. They’ve got one of the best players in the area on that team. To hold them to eight points in the first half, that’s saying a lot about our defense and our team. Now we have to put a full game together.”
Teeter finished with a team-high 13 points for McAuley, while Lily Black added eight points.
To go along with Bauer’s game-high point total, Verona got seven points from Sydney Gamroth, while America Castillo and Anehli Reyes chipped in five points apiece.
The Warriors play Riverton at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the Southeast Lancer Classic in Cherokee, Kansas.
VERONA BOYS 48, MCAULEY 41
Verona freshman Jacob Stellwagen scored 10 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats pulled away for a 1-0 start in Ozark 7 play.
The back-and-forth contest saw neither team lead by more than two points at the end of the first three quarters. However, Verona saved its best offensive period for last as it outscored McAuley 18-10.
At one point, Stellwagen scored 10 straight points — six off two triples and four on two layups — to give Verona a 42-37 advantage midway through the fourth.
“He was huge,” McAuley coach Tony Witt said of Stellwagen. “I mean, he was the reason they went on that run. We didn’t have an answer to stop it. We’d go up one, up two, and all of a sudden he gets hot and they’re up five.”
A 3 by Joe Staton pulled the Warriors to within three points, 44-41, with 30 seconds remaining. But then McAuley had to resort to fouls to stop the clock, leading to four unanswered free throws for Verona as the Warriors went scoreless on their final two possessions.
“It’s tough, but I’m proud of our guys,” Witt said. “We had guys out of position, and then we lost one of our top guys in Daniel Wagner at the start of the second half. … Without him, we struggled. And it showed.”
Wagner scored five points before leaving the game with a tailbone injury from a spill he took with more than seven minutes to go in the third period.
Thomas Black paced the scoring for McAuley with 16 points. Matthew Dohmen added eight points, while Jeffrey Horinek chipped in five.
Colton Hillhouse also scored in double figures for Verona with 13 points. Jaiden Carrasquillo scored all of his eight points in the first half.
McAuley is back in action on Tuesday night against College Heights Christian in the Southeast Lancer Classic.
