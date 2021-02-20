Crowder softball coach John Sisemore did not sugarcoat how good his team could be this season.
“We knew last year we had a chance to compete at the national level,” Sisemore said. “In the last three to four years, we have been nationally competitive. We probably, maybe all-the-way around have the most talented team that I have had in a long, long time. If we can stay healthy and stay out of COVID and compete through the season, we have got a chance to make the national tournament and make a lot of noise this year. We’re excited.”
That optimism comes with good reason.
The Roughriders are the preseason No. 20 team in the nation ranked by the NJCAA Division 1. Crowder is coming off an impressive 22-2 record last spring before the season was stopped by COVID-19.
And the Roughriders’ preseason roster is pretty identical to last year’s team.
“We have three third-year returners coming back because of COVID, so we’re excited for that,” Sisemore said. “And then we had several kids who were starting from last year's team return. We’re pretty seasoned. We do have some young kids that are going to contribute, but this is probably the most veteran team we’ve had in awhile. Pretty much everybody is returning from last year that had the opportunity to come back.”
Sisemore said Crowder’s area of strength lies within its pitching staff — a staff that compiled a 2.14 team ERA last season and overwhelmed the opposition with 168 strikeouts in 118 innings.
“We have always been in the top 10 in every category, but this year, I think we have a chance to be the best pitching staff maybe in the country,” Sisemore said. “If everybody stays healthy, we’ve got a good chance.”
Among the returnees in the circle are All-American right-hander Bailey Buffington, who held a 9-1 record last spring and posted a minuscule 1.98 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts). She struck out 95 batters over 60 innings.
“She’s very highly recruited,” Sisemore said. “We are excited for her. She was fighting some injuries last year, so she had quite a bit of time to go ahead and have some surgeries, get some things done and get healed. We are excited to have her completely healthy.”
Another name to watch is righty Sydney Ward, who is one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in the nation at the JUCO ranks, sitting consistently at 65 miles per hour while topping out at 66-67.
Holdovers from Crowder’s hard-hitting offense include infielders Jorika Alvarez, Kassie Mayberry and Courtney Story and utility player Jesseniah Cox.
Among players with at least 50 at-bats, Story led the Roughriders in hitting last season at a .460 clip. Alvarez paced the offense with seven home runs and an eye-popping .903 slugging percentage while Cox topped all hitters with 23 RBI.
Mayberry collected 14 extra-base hits in 20 games.
“They are veteran returners and we hope they continue to put up big numbers again this year,” Sisemore said. “They understand their role and what they are supposed to do as leaders and offensively.”
From a newcomer standpoint, Sisemore has plenty to be excited about.
“We have had quite a few newcomers that are very impressive,” Sisemore said. “But we have a catcher — her name is Emily Shipman. She’s a freshman. She is going to play at a high-level someday, but she has stepped in and shown a lot of maturity right off the bat. Skyler Randall, a freshman, is the biggest power hitter that I’ve coached since my days in the SEC. Also freshman pitcher Chelsea Beville, from Seneca, will be a big contribution in the circle.”
The goal remains simple for Sisemore and his team:
“With the weather, COVID and all the classes that we have missed, we just want to get on the field and start playing and see how things work out,” Sisemore said. “Hopefully, we get to compete the entire season without having anybody sitting out due to COVID. We just hope we have a complete season and everybody stays healthy.”
