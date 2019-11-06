Veteran Lions must remain hungry

Last season Missouri Southern went 25-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since the 1999-2000 squad reached the Elite Eight.
This season all but one player — center Enis Memic — returns, and the Lions have added depth through signings and players returning from injuries.
Without question the talent is there, but the Lions must remain hungry and realize that last year's success guarantees nothing this season.
"We can't think that just because we were there last year it's going to come to us," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "We have to stay hungry, and we have to understand that we didn't win anything last year (third in conference race, lost in quarterfinals of postseason tournament, lost in championship game of regional). We made a little run in the tournament. We have pieces coming back, but if you don't put them together and you don't do it together, it doesn't work.
"I think if we do the work every day in practice and understand it's about the process of getting better and playing together as a team and being connected as one, I think with what we have we can do some really good things. If we play together as a unit, with the pieces we have coming back, good things will happen for us."
All five starters return, led by 6-foot-9 All-American center Cam Martin. He averaged 22.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and shot 61 percent from the field and 82 percent from the foul line. He joined Taevaunn Prince as the only Lions to score at least 700 points in a season.
"Cam has expanded his game on the perimeter a little bit and shooting with more confidence," Boschee said. "The way he's shooting it now, every time he shoots it I think it's going in. He has to take it upon himself to be active and still not forget about his bread and butter in the post."
Elyjah Clark, the most productive 3-point shooter in Lion history, was third-team all-conference last year, and guards Kinzer Lambert and Braelon Walker received honorable mention.
"Elyjah has to shoot the ball with confidence," Boschee said. "We need a better Elyjah I think for us to take the next step. He needs to take better shots, take easier shots. His percentage was down last year, and a lot of times he was taking bad shots. He has to take what's there ... and he doesn't have to shoot the ball to be effective because he draws so much attention. But whenever he gets his feet set and it's in rhythm, the ball has a good chance of going in.
"Everybody coming back has improved. Kinzer has improved his body (and gotten stronger). Parker (Jennings, another 3-point marksman) has been really good in our preseason and scrimmages in understanding and not forcing things."
Reggie Tharp returns at point guard after averaging 8.6 points and 5.0 assists. Returning to action this season are forward Christian Bundy, who played the second semester his freshman year but missed all of last season with an ankle injury, and center Dexter Frisbie, who's been hampered with injuries the last two season.
Three new faces are expected to make immediate contributions — Stan Scott, 6-4 junior transfer from Oakland University in Detroit; Winston Dessesow, 6-0 freshman guard from Baltimore, and 5-9 freshman guard Kyle Younge, who was redshirted last season.
"I think those guys fit and give us a little more depth than what we had at some of the positions," Boschee said. "Stan is a guy who can a bigger guard or a smaller forward with his athleticism and length."
Again this season the biggest question mark going into the season is defense.
"First and foremost is how are we going to do it defensively," Boschee said. "Are we going to be able to take that next step. I thought we got better defensively, but I still don't think we're a championship-level defensive team. We were at 44 percent defensive field goal percentage. That has to get better. I want us to be able to guard well without fouling. We did that last year, but we played a lot of zone last year. I want to be able to play man-to-man defense and play without fouling."
The Lions open their season this weekend in the MIAA/Northern Sun Conference Challenge at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The Lions play Winona State at 2:15 p.m. Friday and Minnesota State-Mankato at noon Saturday.
MSSU men's roster
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown
0 Reggie Tharp G 6-0 155 Sr. Fort Wayne, Ind.
1 Winston Dessesow G 6-0 170 Fr. Baltimore, Md.
2 Martin Macenis G 6-5 180 Fr. Hickory Hills, Ill.
3 Parker Jennings G 5-10 170 Sr. Bixby, Okla.
4 Stan Scott G 6-4 185 Jr. Williamsport, Pa.
5 Braelon Walker G 6-0 165 Sr. Little Rock, Ark.
10 Kyle Younge G 5-9 170 Fr. St. Louis
11 Kinzer Lambert G 6-4 180 Sr. Owasso, Okla.
14 Christian Bundy F 6-5 220 So. Nixa, Mo.
15 Elyjah Clark G 6-3 170 Sr. Edmond, Okla.
24 Aleksa Markovic F 6-5 180 Fr. Montenegro
31 Cam Martin F/C 6-9 240 Jr. Yukon, Okla.
33 Tyriqe Jackson G 6-6 160 Fr. Lonoke, Ark.
50 Ted Brown C 6-10 270 Sr. W. Des Moines, Iowa
52 Dexter Frisbie C 6-11 260 Jr. Iberia, Mo.
Coach: Jeff Boschee, 6th year, 101-53
Associate coach: Sam McMahon
Assistants: Paul McMahon, Cody Seidel
