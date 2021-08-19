Last fall was nearly a banner season for the Carthage softball team.
But the Tigers suffered a 3-2 setback to Kickapoo in the district championship game as a strong season came to a close. Carthage went 19-12 overall and finished second in the ever-challenging Central Ozark Conference with a 7-2 mark.
And the majority of the pieces remain intact as the Tigers aspire to win their first district championship in program history this fall.
“We have the bulk of our girls back with seven returning starters,” Carthage coach Stephanie Ray said. “Six of those are seniors. We are pretty excited from where we ended last year to where we are starting this year. A district title has been our goal the last couple of years. They know that feeling. They are hungry. That is still their goal. They want to make it further in the postseason. They want to get that first district title.”
Ray’s veteran squad is led by a cast of starting infielders Natalie Rodriguez, Presley Probert, Jordyn Jones and Kate Potter, as well as starting outfielder Mary Richmond, pitcher Jensyn Elder, utility player Montana Fly and outfielder Aspen Willis.
“That senior class, they seem to mesh well together,” Ray said. “They play well together. They are all super hard workers. Every year they have grown and gotten better. They have all stepped up and proven to be good senior leaders here. They are consistent offensively and defensively.”
Perhaps the top returning player is junior outfielder Landry Cochran. Junior two-way player Ashlynn Jackson is back while sophomores Alexis Jackson and Brooklynn Dolon-Main will compete for playing time as well.
Cochoran had a standout sophomore season. She earned first-team All-COC honors after hitting .451 with 19 extra-base hits and as many runs driven in.
Rodriguez is another key piece as she hit .402 and drove in 24 runs en route to achieving second-team all-conference recognition.
“Landry was our leadoff batter,” Ray said. “She was consistent all year. She hit .451, but that doesn’t do justice. A lot of her outs were line drive outs. They were not strikeouts or popups. She is a hard out everytime. Natalie is one of our senior leaders. She is another kid that has a consistent bat. We look for her to continue and be more of a run-producer for us this year.”
Probert, Elder and Richmond each recorded double-digit RBI last season. A second-team All-COC selection as a pitcher, Jensyn compiled a 17-7 record with a 2.30 ERA and struck out 156 batters in 149 innings of work.
“Presley was our shortstop last year,” Ray said. “She started coming on strong last year at the end. Her bat picked up. Mary had an injury at the beginning of the year last year and missed a couple of games. She started coming on strong. I look for her to contribute this year, as well as Jensyn.”
Carthage opens the season with its jamboree against Carl Junction, Joplin and Neosho on Aug. 24. The Tigers start regular season play in the Rockwood Summit tournament on Aug. 27.
Another goal Ray has set with her group is to achieve a 20-win season.
“We want a 20-win season this year,” she said. “If we stay healthy, our leadership continues and our role players do what they are supposed to do, we could potentially have a run at the conference at the end of the season, too.”
