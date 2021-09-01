EAGAN, Minn. — Former Webb City football standout Zach Davidson was added to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad on Wednesday afternoon.
This comes after the Vikings waived the rookie tight end on Tuesday.
Davidson is a former standout punter at Webb City High School and Central Missouri, and he developed into an All-American tight end with the Mules. He was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round (No. 168 pick overall) in the NFL Draft.
The Vikings made 23 roster moves to get down to the NFL-required 53-man roster. Five players were released, 14 were waived, and four were waived with injury designation.
