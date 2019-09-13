PITTSBURG, Kan. — You might think it is nerve wracking to attempt a game-winning field goal.
For Pittsburg State junior kicker Jared Vincent, it was business as usual.
“It is exactly like any other (field goal),” Vincent said. “We had a couple of other field goals in that game and a few extra points. It is all pretty natural. … We have a pretty good field-goal unit out there. Everybody respects and believes in each other, so we just wanted to get the job done like we are supposed to do.”
Vincent knocked through a 34-yard field goal as time expired to send Pittsburg State home with a 37-35 road win over Central Oklahoma to open the Gorillas’ season on Sept. 5.
His initial thought once he saw the kick was true?
“Relief, honestly,” Vincent said. “We did not expect to be in that position at all, especially after the first half of the game. … We were excited, but it was nothing unusual.”
Pittsburg State jumped out to a 34-7 lead by the intermission, but the Bronchos rallied with 28 unanswered points — 21 in the fourth quarter — to take a 35-34 lead following a 20-yard scoop-and-score fumble return by Dillon Hall with 3:20 to play.
With redshirt freshman Mak Sexton at quarterback, the Gorillas orchestrated an 11-play, 67-yard drive to get into field goal range for Vincent.
The late-game heroics wasn’t the only big play from the special teams unit in the win, as senior Lorenzo West opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
“I have always made (special teams) to be a point of emphasis,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “Our coaches do a really good job and spend a lot of time with our special teams. … If you want to find an edge in the MIAA, you got to look under every rock that you can. With special teams, you can find a way to win that hidden-yardage element.”
Pittsburg State had a timeshare at the quarterback position in the opener, with sophomore Brandon Mlekus, a Frontenac native who rushed 13 times for 67 yards and completed 1-of-2 passes for 31 yards, and Sexton — 10-of-15 passing for 113 yards — each seeing extensive action. Beck invisions a similar scenario tonight against Emporia State.
“I thought Brandon didn’t show a lot of nerves early on,” Beck said. “He came out and just started playing. Once (he gained confidence), he just started playing like he was at Frontenac High School.”
The Hornets (1-0) are coming off a 51-14 win against Northeastern State. Pittsburg State is preparing to combat a heavy assault through the air from Emporia State, who also returns five all-MIAA players on defense. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dalton Cowan completed 15-of-25 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
“We know they are going to be pass heavy,” first-year PSU linebacker and Carl Junction product Chase Johnston said. “As long as we can stop them on the run, we should be OK.”
Proving to be a dual-threat quarterback, Cowan added 88 rushing yards on nine attempts.
“We have to try to compress things down and cut down on the time (Cowan) would like to have,” Beck said. “We have to reduce the pocket and every once in a while flush him, but having a secondary guy coming inside-out to get there fast. … The big thing is we need to make him feel uncomfortable the best we can.”
Kickoff for Pittsburg State’s home opener is scheduled for 7 at Carnie Smith Stadium.
“I am super excited (for the home opener),” Johnston said. “I know what the tradition is here from growing up and watching games here. Hopefully, we will fill out the stadium.”
Emporia St. at PSU
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Carnie Smith Stadium
Records: PSU 1-0; ESU 1-0
Last week: PSU 37, Central Oklahoma 35; ESU 51, Northeastern State 14
Coaches: Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (77-30). Garrin Higgins, 13th year at ESU (79-60), 18-year career (130-69).
Series: PSU leads 60-34-2 after last year's 34-14 win at Emporia. The Gorillas are 29-17-1 at home against the Hornets.
Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 6 p.m.
