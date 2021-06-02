PITTSBURG, Kan. — Braden Huebsch accomplished baseball perfection for a national title.
Huebsch, who threw an economical 70 pitches, twirled a seven-inning perfect game to guide Virgina Tech to a 6-0 victory over Iowa State to claim the National Club Baseball Association Division II World Series championship on Wednesday night at Al Ortolani Field.
Huebsch received the game ball thanks to his masterful performance.
The Hokies, finishing with a 5-1 record in the double-elimination tournament, controlled the game from the onset. Virgina Tech struck first in the opening frame when Donovan Murphy came through with an RBI single and Devin Kakar produced a sacrifice fly.
The Hokies took a 4-0 lead in the second inning when John Quinn collected a two-run single. Kyle Eagle added an RBI double in the third and later hit an RBI single in the fifth to cap Virgina Tech’s scoring.
Eagle paced the Hokies’ nine-hit attack with three hits and two RBI while Quinn added two hits.
Jackson Slaney took the loss for Iowa State (3-2). He surrendered five runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over four innings.
Braden Burza threw the final two innings for the Cyclones. He yielded two hits, one run and fanned two batters.
