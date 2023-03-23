The name "Jude" means praised.
A 10-year-old boy in the Joplin area is living up to his name lately, receiving praise for an act of kindness he put together for his birthday.
Jude Stadler organized a project to give to families and children who are less fortunate than himself.
Through Washington Family Hope Center, an organization Stadler and his parents volunteer at once a month, he was able to give plenty of gifts to multiple families. His project was also made possible by many donors sending money or gifts.
This gives mom, Lauren Oney-Stadler, and dad, Daniel Stadler, a sense of pride to know their son wants to help others.
"This is the second time he's done that," Lauren said. "He did it two years ago as well. It just says a lot about where his priorities are at. He knows how lucky he is and he doesn't take that for granted. ... It shows that he has empathy for other people and cares about other people and what kind of amazing kid he is."
"What it says to me as a parent, more than anything else, is that he recognizes that he's a very lucky child to have opportunities that others don't," Daniel said. "Seeing him understand that is extremely rewarding as a parent."
The young man spoke on some of those opportunities.
"The chances to go to these games, trying to keep it on subject, but many other things too," Jude said.
He added that a trip to Africa to go on safari is something he's been able to experience that he knows not everyone gets to do.
Razorback fan
Jude is a fourth grader at Carl Junction Intermediate School and he is a big fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks — thanks to his father.
Daniel grew up in central Arkansas and has always been a fan of the Razorbacks and he's created a monster in his son. So, when Jude used his 10th birthday on Feb. 26 to give to others and showed grades at or near the top of his class in every category recently, it was time to give him something fun.
In a recent video posted on TikTok and other social media platforms by Lauren, you can see Daniel pranking Jude before revealing that they would be driving up to Des Moines, Iowa, last Saturday.
@laurenstadler Jude asked for donations for his birthday this year (instead of gifts) so that he could throw a party for kids at a local shelter we volunteer at. His favorite team is playing in the NCAA Tournament today so his dad surprised him with tickets to the game. This is what it’s all about. #givingback #kindness #kidsgivingback #marchmadness #razorbacks #razorbacksbasketball #superfan #karma #ncaa #surprisegift #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - Lauren Stadler
Daniel starts by telling Jude that even though his recent grades were good, they were not perfect. So, they wouldn't be watching the game on tv.
"It was a lot of fun," Daniel said of pranking his son. "We try to preach to him we don't ever expect him to be perfect, we expect effort. To play that little trick, it was kind of mean, but, at the same time to see that flip in his emotion, to see him get excited to get to go to that game last weekend was really fun."
That flip in emotion was when Daniel ended the prank by saying they would go to the game instead.
Jude didn't know what to think when his dad said they wouldn't be watching the game on tv.
"I was pretty sad, to be honest," Jude said of his dad's initial statement.
Looking back, he compliments his parents' ability to pull off such a good prank.
"No," he replied when asked if he knew his parents were such jokesters. "It was so simple but it was executed perfectly."
"I love it," Lauren said. "Just because you never know what reaction you're going to get from him. He's just so funny. It's so amazing to do that as a parent for your child.
"It's the best feeling. I love giving gifts. That's one of my favorite things to do — especially with it being your child. It makes it even more special."
So, maybe the apple doesn't fall far from the tree here. Maybe Jude picked up the kindness from what he's been watching in his role models over the years.
UConn game
Arkansas beat Kansas in that game and tips off with UConn at 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening in Las Vegas.
"Obviously the game last weekend was extremely exciting for us as Razorback fans," Daniel said. "Having the opportunity again to come out to Vegas to see them for the Sweet 16 has been really neat."
Lauren isn't a big sports fan. But this experience has still meant a lot to her.
"I am not a sports fanatic in any way," Lauren said. "I will watch it but I am not a die-hard of any one team or any sport. So, to see (Jude) have this kind of bond with the Arkansas Razorbacks and his dad is just the most exciting thing."
She recalled being excited for Daniel and Jude while watching Arkansas beat Kansas on tv while in Iowa, knowing how much more excited they must have been at the game.
KFSM news out of Fort Smith and Fayetteville had the family on to tell Jude's story on Tuesday this week. That's when Jude found out he would be going to Las Vegas — through another surprise.
To add to the recent praise, the athletic department at the University of Arkansas recently gifted Jude with a model of Bud Walton Arena, some jerseys and many other little souvenirs — something he and his father said they're very thankful for.
An Arkansas national championship in April will really top off this entire experience for Jude. He enjoys playing soccer and basketball as well as other sports.
As for why Jude made his birthday all about others instead of himself, he said he just wants to see kids be happy with what he's able to do for them.
"He's a kind, kind soul," Daniel said of Jude. "(Jude's) a lot of fun to be around. He's extremely unique in his personality. ... The way he approaches things with a kind heart and an excitement for life is really special."
"He's extremely smart, very funny and quick-witted," Lauren added. "He's just a kind human. He's the kindest kid I've ever met."
If anything, Daniel and Lauren have built a kind-hearted, gift-giving young man who will be yelling Wooo Pig Sooie for the rest of his life.
"I think it's neat being a Razorback fan," Daniel added.
"It really is," Jude agreed.
