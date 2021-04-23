OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kanen Vogt went the distance as the Carthage baseball team (6-11) defeated Shawnee Mission West 8-4 on Friday afternoon at the River City Festival.
Vogt, who finished with 91 pitches (55 for strikes), permitted four runs (three earned) on six hits. He struck out two batters and issued two free passes.
The junior also got it done with the bat, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Sylas Browning added three hits and three runs scored, while Micah Lindsey went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.
Grant Collier also notched a run-scoring hit for the Tigers.
Brandon Stone took the loss for Shawnee Mission. Josh Holmes came across to score four times and collected two hits.
Carthage hosts Neosho at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
