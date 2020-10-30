Twice in the last five years, Miller has fallen one match short of advancing to the volleyball state tournament semifinal round.
The Cardinals will attempt to clear that hurdle today when they host a Class 2 sectional tournament in the Cardinals' gymnasium.
It's a talented field with the four teams combining for 97 victories.
The Cardinals (29-2) play Clever (22-9-1) in the opening match at 12:30, and Sarcoxie (20-11) meets Skyline (26-2) at 2:30. The winners advance to the quarterfinal match at approximately 4:30.
Miller, which does not have a senior on its roster, has won at least 26 matches for the fifth consecutive year. The Cardinals have lost only 11 sets all season, and their two losses came against Camdenton 2-0 and Carthage 2-0 in the Mount Vernon Tournament on Oct. 3.
The Cardinals, riding a 17-match winning streak, are led by junior Kaylee Helton (269 kills, 263 digs), sophomore Haylie Schnake (211 kills, 29 aces), junior Ashten Kingsley (57 blocks), sophomore Addison Stockton (369 digs), junior Claudia Hadlock (337 digs) and junior Alli Mitchell ( 754 assists, 236 digs).
Sarcoxie is a district champion for the second time in three years. The Bears lost to El Dorado Springs in the 2018 sectional round.
The Bears won eight of 9 matches from Oct. 10-17, then lost two straight to end the regular season and won twice to win the district crown.
Sarcoxie's leaders include senior Kyann Ogle (198 kills, 37 aces, 251 digs), junior Jacy Roth (180 kills, 231 digs), junior McKenna Bass (134 kills, 54 blocks), junior Brooklyn Carr (35 aces, 410 digs) and junior Myra Caddick (652 assists, 34 aces, 258 digs).
CLASS 3 SECTIONAL
Mount Vernon (22-9) brings a nine-match winning streak into today's 3:30 p.m. match against Liberty-Mountain View (25-5-4) in a Class 3 sectional at Springfield Catholic.
The host Fighting Irish (31-2-1) meet Eldon (24-5-1) at 1:30, and the quarterfinal match will be around 5:30.
A 3-2 victory over Springfield Catholic on Oct. 8 highlights the Mountaineers' season.
The Mountaineers' statistical leaders: senior Ellie Johnston (263 kills, 33 blocks, 32 aces, 340 digs), junior Cameryn Cassity (239 kills, 29 blocks, 256 digs), junior Raegan Boswell (33 aces), junior Hadley Cornell (49 aces), senior Lacy Stokes (584 assists, 32 aces, 286 digs) and junior Solai Pham (321 digs).
CLASS 1 SECTIONAL
Greenfield (17-11-3) plays host to Appleton City (13-13-1) at 12:30 p.m. to open the Class 1 sectional.
New Haven (9-13-3) faces Rich Hill (15-10) at 2:30, and the quarterfinal match will start 30 minutes after the second match concludes.
Greenfield won its district for the second year in a row, losing to Calvary Lutheran one year ago. The Wildcats have won two in a row and eight of their last 10 matches, losing to Miller and tying Pleasant Hope in the Pleasant Hope Dig Pink Invitational.
Greenfield's leaders are senior Morgan Wright (176 kills, 346 digs), sophomore Trista Torres (150 kills, 78 blocks, 41 aces, 273 digs), sophomore Haley Gossett (54 blocks) and sophomore Marlie Wright (473 assists).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.