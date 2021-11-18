Traci Walker has always dreamed of being a head coach.
Walker’s dream will soon come to reality when she makes her debut as the new girls basketball coach at Thomas Jefferson Independent next week. She served as an assistant under former coach Dan Rogers last season.
“I’m super excited,” Walker said. “That is one of the reasons why I went back to school. I’m enrolled at Pitt State and I have a degree in human health recreation and performance. That’s helped me become a head coach and I want to become more knowledgeable about how the body moves when we are playing sports. It’s a dream come true.”
Coming off a 1-20 campaign last season, the Cavaliers return four starters and one part-time starter from a year ago.
Senior Alivia Beard is perhaps Thomas Jefferson’s top returning starter. She just recently inked to play softball at Division I Western Illinois earlier this week.
When Walker first crossed paths with Beard in the second half of her freshman season, it became abundantly clear she was an athlete.
“She (Beard) is a hustler,” Walker said. “She is a hard-worker. As far as basketball, you see that hard-working mentality. She is the first one on the floor. She is scrappy. She is hustling up and down the court. You can tell when she is tired, but she doesn’t let that get to her. She is still going to hustle. She is a leader. She encourages her team. She wants everybody to do their best. She encourages with tough love and she encourages with sweet love. She is definitely one to look out for this season.”
Beard will miss the first couple of games this season due to a broken nose.
The Cavaliers also feature junior Nico Carlson and Tannah Grigg, as well as sophomores Sarah Mueller and Gabriella Hiebert.
Carlson is a forward, while Grigg will also settle into a full-time role at a forward position. Walker said Hiebert will man the point guard spot and Sarah Mueller rounds out the starting lineup.
“I’m expecting them to come out and play hard because we are using some of our plays that Coach Rogers taught us,” Walker said. “I have come up with some new plays and they seem to have caught on very quickly. They seem to be leaders, answering questions for our newer or younger athletes. They are ready to get into it and hopefully score quickly.”
Walker mentioned freshmen Lannah Grigg and Presly Long as the team’s top newcomers.
“Lannah is about 5-foot-11,” Walker said. “She is ready. She is physical. She is ready to box out. She grabs almost every rebound, so I think that is such a great thing for us because we had a little bit of difficulty rebounding last year.
“Presley will be starting a couple of games due to Alivia being out. She will be a forward. She can shoot somebody out of the gym. She can shoot the 3-pointer. She can shoot just right outside the paint. We just got to get her a little more confident because she is a freshman.”
Thomas Jefferson hosts Bronaugh at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“One of the biggest goals is coming out with a great start and holding that throughout the whole game,” Walker said. “We have a faster team this year, a more physical team. I think we can capitalize off that. Hopefully, that leads to more wins this season.”
