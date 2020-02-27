With five minutes left in the first half, Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin had more assists (2) than field goals (1).
But fear not. The Lions were in full control, thanks to an impressive outside shooting display led by Braelon Walker.
Walker popped in four 3-point goals in two-minute span to ignite the No. 22 Lions’ 99-68 triumph over Central Missouri on Wednesday night on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (20-7, 13-5 MIAA) posted their third consecutive 20-win season and fourth during coach Jeff Boschee’s six-year tenure. They are in third place in the conference standings, one game ahead of Missouri Western. Season finales on Saturday afternoon match seventh-place Lincoln at Missouri Southern and fifth-place Washburn at Missouri Western.
There were many things to like about the Lions, who bounced back from last week’s two road losses.
Walker showed his catch-and-shoot accuracy from long range, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers and 7 of 11 overall while scoring 22 points. Kinzer Lambert recorded a double-double with 19 points, a season-high 14 rebounds and four assists. Martin, who played only 23 minutes, finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Parker Jennings contributed 10 points and three assists.
“I thought everything ... our energy, our effort, our rebounding,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “We always talk about not losing; we learn. We learned we can’t get outrebounded. I thought Kinzer was good, extremely active. We shot 23 3s on 32 attempts in the first half. I was fine with that because most of our attempts were getting it in the paint and kicking out or Cam kicking out from the post. It’s been a while since we’ve played like that. We’ve won games, but I haven’t felt it’s been as crisp as it was tonight.
“Elyjah (Clark) didn’t shoot the ball well (2-of-9), but I felt like every miss was right on target. Reggie (Tharp) came in and played like the old Reggie, getting downhill, attacking, being aggressive (eight points, four assists). Winston (Dessesow) came in and gave us a big lift in the first half (eight points).”
Teamwise, the Lions shot 48 % (30-of-63, including 15 treys) to the Mules’ 38 % (24 of 63). Missouri Southern also dominated the rebounding 47-27, including 14-7 off the offensive glass.
“We did a lot of rebounding drills this week,” Lambert said. “Forty-seven to 27 is pretty good. We should never get outrebounded. That’s just wanting it, and against Missouri Western (89-85 loss last Saturday) they got to the ball quicker.
“Just playing hard,” Lambert continued. “Honestly I think I’ve been trying not to let my guy get the ball, boxing out, instead of just going and getting the ball. Not very many people are going to outjump me. I’m pretty quick to the ball, too. I told myself before the game just go get it.”
The Lions led 19-12 when Walker caught fire from long range, nailing four treys midway through the first half during a 16-2 burst for a 35-14 lead with 8:40 left in the first half.
Walker hit three straight shots from the top of the circle, left corner and right wing. On the next trip Walker missed a 3, but Christian Bundy grabbed one of his eight rebounds and passed the ball back to Walker, who connected from the left wing.
“I guess when you’re feeling it, you’re feeling it,” Walker said. “I was definitely feeling it tonight.
“I think it’s just being home. Coach has been emphasizing so much for us seniors that this is the last two times playing in front of this amazing crowd and playing in Joplin. I just kind of embraced that and wanted to go out and have fun.”
“Braelon had two good days of practice and shot the ball well,” Boschee said. “He just lost himself in the game, out there playing and hoopin’ and taking good shots.”
The Lions shot 50 % while building a 49-30 halftime lead. Lambert began the second half with a drive down the middle of the lane for a two-handed dunk and a tipin to make it 53-30, which was one point more than the Lions had in the entire game in last month’s two-point loss at Central Missouri.
“I’ve been telling the guys — and the coaches have been telling us, too — to get back to what we do,” Lambert said. “Be confident in yourself, letting it fly if you’re open, don’t hesitate. Don’t worry about anything, just have fun. We did that tonight. We had fun.”
Kendale Hampton led the Mules (10-17, 5-13) with 18 points, and Matt Wilkinson added 13.
