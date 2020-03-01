Wall named Carthage volleyball coach

Bradyn Wall is the new head volleyball coach at Carthage High School.
Mark Holderbaum, Carthage High School athletics and activities director, announced the hiring on Saturday.
A graduate of Carl Junction High School and Missouri Southern State University, Wall was an all-state and all-district performer during her prep career and has been an assistant coach in the area.
“I would like to thank the Carthage administration for giving me the opportunity to be part of the Carthage Family,” Wall said in a press release. “I am ready to not only develop great athletes but also strong, resilient women. High expectations are going to be set and I have no doubt our girls will meet them. This group is hungry to win and so am I. With that being said, it is time to get in the gym and prove ourselves.”
During Wall’s prep career, Carl Junction went 109-21-12, going 29-0 in the Big 8 in four years. A setter, Wall was the Big 8 Conference Player of the Year as a senior after recording 647 assists, 190 digs, 163 service points and 41 aces. Wall, who played under the direction of her mother Sarah, had 851 assists as a junior and 653 assists as a sophomore.
Wall holds Carl Junction school records for career assists (2,159), assists in a season (851) and assists in a match (40).
At MSSU, Wall was a setter and defensive specialist.
She earned MIAA academic honor roll recognition. She retired as an athlete during her senior year and began coaching at her alma mater while completing her degree in elementary education.
Wall is currently employed at Webb City, where she served as an assistant coach at the high school level while also leading the eighth grade program. Wall previously served as an assistant at Carl Junction.
Wall takes over at Carthage after Olivia Cooley resigned after one season to take a head coaching position at Staley. The Tigers went 23-11-1 in 2019, falling to Carl Junction in the district semifinals.
