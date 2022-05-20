Carl Junction track and field athlete Sydney Ward and Monett track and field athlete Konner Poynter have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending on May 14.
SYDNEY WARD
Ward, bursting onto the scene as a freshman, was a double district champion for Carl Junction Bulldogs at the Class 4 District 6 meet on May 14 at CJHS.
In total, Ward qualified for state sectionals in three different events. The sectional meet will take place at Waynesville on Saturday.
“Sydney went in and just did what Sydney does,” Carl Junction coach Brendan Gubera said. “She has been a freaking butter kicker since the opening meet in Carthage. She comes out and runs a race, wins a race. She’s steadily improved as the year has gone on.”
Ward won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11 seconds. She crossed the line first in the 200 with a time of 25.18.
Ward, running the lead leg on the Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay team, helped Carl Junction take first with a time of 4 minutes, 8 seconds.
“She’s a workhorse,” Gubera said. “She’s always got a smile on her face. She’s up for the challenge everyday. We had some pretty grueling workouts the last couple of weeks here to prepare them for the postseason competition. She attacks every single one of them and gives her best effort.
“She’s a leader by example. She comes out and does what she needs to do. Other than that, she does what she needs to do on the side to keep her body healthy, and that’s one thing that will help her dramatically moving forward as well.”
KONNER POYNTER
Poynter had a week to remember for Monett at the Class 4 District 6 meet in CJ. The junior qualified for sectionals in four different events, headlined by winning the 200 (22.68) and 400 (51.47).
He also took second in the 110 hurdles (15.87) and placed third in the 100 (11.35).
“In seven races, Konner had three PR’s in the finals,” Monett coach Jeff Piepenbrink said. “His work ethic is unbelievable and just his coachability. I’m impressed that he qualified for hurdles in sectionals and he just started in February. I think that’s pretty phenomenal.”
Poynter will compete at sectionals in Waynesville on Saturday as well.
“My expectations are exactly what he has — to go out and compete,” Piepenbrink said. “Just see where he lands. He’s a super competitive kid. He’s going to do whatever he can to place the best he can.”
